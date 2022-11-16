2022 Diamondbacks Play of the Year: The Ballot

Seth Beer’s walk-off homer on Opening Day - Padres @ D-backs, April 7

Trailing in the bottom of the ninth, Beer connects for the only walk-off home-run by Arizona in franchise history - and on National Beer Day, no less!

Sergio Alcántara helps seal win - Mets @ D-backs, April 23

Sergio Alcántara makes a tremendous diving stop for the final out of the game, helping Joe Mantiply earn the save and sealing the 5-2 win.

Alek Thomas robs Votto of homer - D-backs @ Reds, June 8

Alek Thomas ranges back to the wall in center field and leaps to rob Joey Votto of a two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st

Buddy Kennedy’s backhand flip - Giants @ D-backs, July 4

Kennedy delivers a perfect feed on the run to Geraldo Perdomo on the pivot, who throws over to Christian Walker to complete the double-play on an above-average runner.

Thomas’ incredible catch at wall - D-backs @ Rockies, August 13

Alek Thomas gets the final out, robbing C.J. Cron in the 9th with a phenomenal catch at the center-field wall

Here’s the poll, or a link for those on mobile: to avoid ballot-box stuffing, voting is open only to registered SnakePitters. Please feel free to explain your selection in the comments! The results will be announced on Saturday.