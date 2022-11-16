 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Diamondbacks Play of the Year: The Ballot

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Arizona Diamondbaccks v Colorado Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Seth Beer’s walk-off homer on Opening Day - Padres @ D-backs, April 7

Trailing in the bottom of the ninth, Beer connects for the only walk-off home-run by Arizona in franchise history - and on National Beer Day, no less!

Sergio Alcántara helps seal win - Mets @ D-backs, April 23

Sergio Alcántara makes a tremendous diving stop for the final out of the game, helping Joe Mantiply earn the save and sealing the 5-2 win.

Alek Thomas robs Votto of homer - D-backs @ Reds, June 8

Alek Thomas ranges back to the wall in center field and leaps to rob Joey Votto of a two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st

Buddy Kennedy’s backhand flip - Giants @ D-backs, July 4

Kennedy delivers a perfect feed on the run to Geraldo Perdomo on the pivot, who throws over to Christian Walker to complete the double-play on an above-average runner.

Thomas’ incredible catch at wall - D-backs @ Rockies, August 13

Alek Thomas gets the final out, robbing C.J. Cron in the 9th with a phenomenal catch at the center-field wall

Here’s the poll, or a link for those on mobile: to avoid ballot-box stuffing, voting is open only to registered SnakePitters. Please feel free to explain your selection in the comments! The results will be announced on Saturday.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...