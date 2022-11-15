2022 Diamondbacks Reviews, #51 Drew Ellis

Overview

Rating: 2.26

7G, 3-for-16, 1 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 1 RBI, .188/.235/.250 (.485 OPS+), -0.4 bWAR Date of Birth: 12/1/1995 (26 at time of publishing)

12/1/1995 (26 at time of publishing) 2022 Salary: Major League Minimum (pro-rated)

Major League Minimum (pro-rated) 2023 Status: In Seattle Mariner’s system, lost spot on 40-man roster 11/3/2022

2022 In Review

There is a single highlight of Drew Ellis’ 2022: he was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day Starting Thirdbaseman. That’s pretty cool for the former number 44 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Much like with other members of that particular roster, the season only got worse from there. Sadly, Ellis went 0-for-2 in that game before being replaced in favor of Cooper Hummel and Sergio Alcantara.

He flailed around for a few days before being optioned to Reno on April 11. He languished there until May 22 when the team recalled him for another short MLB stint. By May 25 he was back in Reno. But it could get worse: on June 12 he was designated for assignment. Seattle claimed him on June 16 and sent him to their AAA affiliate (Tacoma). On June 25 he was called up only to be optioned again on June 28. On October 6 he was recalled but reassigned to the minors on October 7; I believe this was some sort of technicality. On November 3, he lost his Seattle 40-man spot as well, being outrighted to Tacoma. Thus far he is still there. Of his 17 total plate appearances in 2022, only 3 came outside Arizona. None will be remembered by fans.

2023 Outlook

Good news for Ellis: he is currently in an organization on the biggest of upswings! Unfortunately he’s definitely on the outside looking in. He just isn’t good enough at anything to stand out. Something tells me he is in a different organization by Opening Day 2023. There will be a team out there with no desire to play for a World Series next season that is willing to take one final chance on the poor man.