2022 SnakePit Awards start this weekend

This time last year, we were staring up at one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and wondering if anyone got the number of that truck. Now, things are (at least in comparison) coming up roses, with the team looking to post a winning season next year, after a significantly better campaign. So it’s time to highlight the particularly positive things which came out of the 2022 season. Each week for the next seven, we’ll be going through the process of nominating, voting for and awarding the honors in the SnakePit awards. It’s something we’ve been doing since 2006, making this the seventeenth annual celebration of good things Diamondbacky.

The format will be the same as we’ve run in recent years. Each week, there’ll be an initial list of potential candidates on Sunday, with an open thread for discussion and other nominations, which can be rec’d for support. On Wednesday, the ballot will be posted, with details of each candidate. And on Saturday, the winner will be revealed. The schedule is as follows:

Week beginning November 13: Play of the Year

November 20: Performance of the Year

November 27: Game of the Year

December 4 Rookie of the Year

December 11: Unsung Hero

December 18: Pitcher of the Year

December 25: Most Valuable Player

Some have obvious and likely winners. Others... not so much. It will be interesting to see what criteria people use in terms of nominations and deciding what matters. For the record here are last year’s winners. If you want the full list since 2006, here you go.

2021 Awards