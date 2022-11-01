Playoff Gameday Thread, #20: Or #19a, if you prefer...

Astros @ Philles, 5:03 PM, FOX - Series tied 1-1
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|PHILLIES
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|David Hensley - DH
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Lance McCullers - RHP
|Ranger Suarez - LHP
Game 3 lines
Song played first in Broadcast of Game 3
- Any song from Rocky -300 (1/3)
- Philadelphia Freedom +200 (2/1)
What will be shown first in Broadcast of Game 3?
- Liberty Bell -200 (1/2)
- Rocky Statue +150 (3/2)
When will they first show a cheesesteak being made in Game 3 Broadcast?
- At start of fifth inning or later -150 (2/3)
- In or before 4th inning +110 (11/10)
Loading comments...