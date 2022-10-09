Playoff Gameday Thread, #3: And then, there was one...

Padres @ Mets, 4:37 p.m., ESPN - series tied 1-1

Today's Lineups PADRES METS Jurickson Profar - LF Brandon Nimmo - CF Juan Soto - RF Starling Marte - RF Manny Machado - 3B Francisco Lindor - SS Josh Bell - DH Pete Alonso - 1B Jake Cronenworth - 2B Jeff McNeil - 2B Wil Myers - 1B Mark Canha - LF Ha-Seong Kim - SS Daniel Vogelbach - DH Trent Grisham - CF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Austin Nola - C Tomas Nido - C Joe Musgrove - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Wild-card weekend certainly had it’s moments yesterday, with one playoff game setting a record for scoreless innings, and another being a 19-run barn-burner with an almost as historic comeback. Yet, the net result is that only one of the four ends up in a “win or go home” contest for both sides. The Mets will have home-field advantage, but that doesn’t seem to have mattered too much so far, with road teams winning five of the eight wild-card contests to date. The winner gets the dubious pleasure of facing the Dodgers in the NL Division Series: Los Angeles have been filing their nails and waiting, hopefully growing a bit rusty.

I think the Mets have a better shot at beating Los Angeles: they won the season series, taking four of seven games against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Padres were nowhere near as successful, going 5-14 versus their divisional rivals. I am all about Los Angeles losing, hence am behind the Mets in this one.