Playoff Gameday Thread, #3: And then, there was one...

Padres @ Mets, 4:37 p.m., ESPN - series tied 1-1
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|METS
|Jurickson Profar - LF
|Brandon Nimmo - CF
|Juan Soto - RF
|Starling Marte - RF
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Josh Bell - DH
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Jake Cronenworth - 2B
|Jeff McNeil - 2B
|Wil Myers - 1B
|Mark Canha - LF
|Ha-Seong Kim - SS
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Austin Nola - C
|Tomas Nido - C
|Joe Musgrove - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Wild-card weekend certainly had it’s moments yesterday, with one playoff game setting a record for scoreless innings, and another being a 19-run barn-burner with an almost as historic comeback. Yet, the net result is that only one of the four ends up in a “win or go home” contest for both sides. The Mets will have home-field advantage, but that doesn’t seem to have mattered too much so far, with road teams winning five of the eight wild-card contests to date. The winner gets the dubious pleasure of facing the Dodgers in the NL Division Series: Los Angeles have been filing their nails and waiting, hopefully growing a bit rusty.
I think the Mets have a better shot at beating Los Angeles: they won the season series, taking four of seven games against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Padres were nowhere near as successful, going 5-14 versus their divisional rivals. I am all about Los Angeles losing, hence am behind the Mets in this one.
Loading comments...