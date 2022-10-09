Snake Bytes: 10/9 Wild weekend

Playoffs

Tampa Bay at Cleveland



Cleveland Guardians win the Wildcard series, 2-0, on a 15th inning walkoff HR.

The won 1-0 and it was the first game in post season history to be scoreless past the 13th inning. This was actually a game I had minimal interest in, but I saw it was 0-0 in the 10th inning, so I tuned in. I would not have done so had I seen two random AL teams deadlocked 0-0 in extras in April. Yay playoff baseball.



The Guardians will face the Yankees in the ALDS.



Mariners at Toronto



Robbie Ray started the contest for the Mariners, he went 3 innings and gave up 4 runs on 6 hits, two of which were HRs. Toronto led 8-1, before a 4 run top of the 6th inning for the Mariners. The 6th inning for Seattle included a 3 run HR for Carlos Santana. After 7 innings, it was 9-5, Toronto. The Mariners would score another 4 runs to tie the game in the top half of the 8th. Tuning into the feed now, will it be another extra inning affair? Cal Raleigh doubled in the top of the 9th. Adam Frazier doubled him home and the Mariners lead it 10-9. Only twice has a team come back to win it from a 7 run deficit in post season history. In bottom of the 9th, the Blue Jays only managed a walk, and the Mariners win it by a score of 10-9. The camera was showing some Mariners fans celebrating after the final out. Some totally classless Blue Jays fan put his middle finger into the camera and threw a cloth or something over the lens. I hope he gets fined for that or something. That was ridiculous. Sore loser much? I wouldn’t even think a Dodgers fan would do that. That was just.... ugh. Maybe I am more shocked because I’ve always had a soft spot for Toronto since that is where my mom was born and my grandparents settled after WWII.

Blue Jays Banter had some intersting things to say about the Mariners fans in Lookout Landing. They were complaining about the “caustic comments” at LL. I commented, “like the Jays fan that flipped off the camera?” But I edited it out after a couple of minutes with no response. Mostly because I dont want my comment to reflect badly on Snakepit or Jim.



Mariners will face Houston in the other ALDS.



Phillies at Cardinals

I will fully admit, I gave Philly almost 0 chance of getting past the Cardinals. They will face the Braves.



Nola negates narrative, sends Phils to NLDS



Legends fall, heroes rise: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0

Aaron Nola's last two starts:



Monday, NL Wild Card clincher: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.



Tonight, Game 2 NLWCS: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 9, 2022

Padres at Mets

The only series that will have a game 3 today. The winner will face the Dodgers.

Díaz delivers (in 7th!) as Mets force Game 3



Team News



Somers: Owner Ken Kendrick heads list of Diamondbacks who need to step up this offseason

In 2022, they spent around $100 million on players and are projected to be around $100 million in 2023, based on the Diamondbacks calculations. By far, that’s less than any other team in their division. It’s $180 million or so less than the Dodgers, $111 million less than the Padres, $55 million less than the Giants and $30 million less than the Rockies.

Diamondbacks 2022 Wins and Losses by the Numbers

From our very own, Jack Sommers.



This day in baseball:

That was my first taste of playoff disappointment (Yeah, there was the first couple seasons of the Coyotes and of course the Hartford Whalers, but this was really the first time I “cared”). I actually was watching that game. I still kind of get chills when Finley looks in his glove like he thought he got it. I called him Todd Prick for years and would ‘erase player’ on whatever video game had that option.





This day in history:

(link has other things besides the lead)



The record for the fastest baseball pitch by a woman is 69 mph (111.05 km/h).

On September 20, 2013, Lauren Boden (USA) achieved the feat on the set of ‘Officially Amazing’ in Claremont, California, USA.



The World War II situation inspired some changes in baseball rules.

Major League Baseball declared that in the event of an enemy bombing, the leading time after five innings would automatically be the winner.

Ok, that one is definitely interesting.