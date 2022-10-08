Snake Bytes: 10/8 - October Baseball Has Begun

Diamondbacks News

2022 Report Cards: Starting Pitching

While the goods were very good, the bad were really bad. Still, a final grade of B does not feel entirely unwarranted, especially when considering the call-up starts by the rookies and looking forward from there.

Offseason Outlook: Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony Franco compiles this year’s MLBTR report on where the Snakes stand as they look to improve upon the 2022 season.

Mike Hazen Looking for BP, Catching Help

After improving by 22 wins this season, Mike Hazen is now tasked with finishing the job and getting the Diamondbacks over the hump, back into legitimate playoff contention.

MLB Playoffs

Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2 (CLE leads series 1-0)

This old-fashioned pitching duel kicked off the postseason. The game took only 2:17 to complete - without a pitch clock. That’s the shortest playoff game since Game 2 of Astros/Braves NLDS in 1999, which clocked in at 2:13. Jose Ramirez was the hero of this tilt, swatting the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Shane McClanahan in response to the Rays getting their first run in the top of the inning off of Shane Bieber.

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning. Then the bullpen imploded, allowing six runs. The Cardinals managed to get one back in the bottom of the inning, but that still left them far short of securing a victory. As a fan of the Diamondbacks, I can only empathize with Cardinals fans right now.

Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Seattle jumped out in front in the top of the first, giving trade deadline acquisition, Luis Castillo a comfortable margin to work with before he ever took the mound. Castillo was more than up to the challenge, scattering six hits across 7.1 innings of shutout ball.

San Diego 7, New York 1

On paper, this should have been another exciting pitcher’s duel. The Padres sent Yu Darvish to the mound to face future Hall of Famer, Max Scherzer. But, you can’t predict baseball. The Padres blasted Scherzer for seven runs in only 4.2 innings, while the Mets managed to push only one lonely run across the plate against Darvish in the fifth. The Padres managed four home runs off of Scherzer. The Mets’ lone run came from a solo home run by former Diamondbacks third baseman, Eduardo Escobar.

Other Baseball News

Texas Rangers Interview Tony Beasley

The Rangers’ interim manager was the first candidate for manager to be interviewed by Chris Young and the Rangers as they look to hire their new skipper within the next month.

Perry Minasian: Ohtani’s $30 Million Deal is ‘Step One’

The Angels secured superstar Shohei Ohtani’s services for another season when they agreed to a record $30 million deal to avoid arbitration. Now, the Angels are hoping to wrap him up for the long term. That is going to take work on multiple fronts, not just the financial one. But the financial one could be record-setting.

Aaron Boone Still Mulling ALDS Game 1 Starter

With a first round bye, Aaron Boone and the Yankees have some time to rest up and think about how they want to attack their next opponent, who remains to be determined.