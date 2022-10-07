SnakeBytes 10/6: And let the games begin!

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo Media Day Report

Hazen’s initial comments addressed expectations and the results of the 2022 season. ”I feel like in some ways you need to walk before you can run, I feel like that happened this year to some degree. But on the flip side finishing with 74 wins and not playing in October ....I don’t look at it like congratulations we stunk less than we did last year.”

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will pitch for Team USA in next spring’s World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday, making him the first Diamondbacks player to be named an official participant in the event.

Kelly, who turns 34 next week, is coming off a career year in which he logged a 3.37 ERA in 200 1/3 innings.

MLB News

(CBS Sports) 2022 MLB playoff field is set with seeds locked: Wild Card Series schedule and format explained

Your one stop shop for all the matchups and schedules, along with a brief break down of how the new Wild Card series is going to work.

(MLB.com) Ray set for Toronto return on Wild Card stage

(Old, aggravating friend) Robbie Ray will officially make his much-anticipated return to the Rogers Centre mound and face the team with which he won the AL Cy Young Award last season. The Mariners’ lefty was announced as the club’s Game 2 starter for the AL Wild Card Series by manager Scott Servais during the club’s workout day on Thursday.

(St. Louis Post-Dispatch) Notebook: How Game 1 is a ‘what could have been’ matchup for Cardinals and Phillies

The Cardinals’ most successful starter of September got the nod to lead them into October with the Game 1 assignment Friday as the National League Wild Card round opens against Philadelphia at Busch Stadium. Quintana did not allow more than two earned runs in any of his dozen starts for the Cardinals and had a 0.81 ERA in 33 1/3 innings spread over six starts in September.

(Sports Illustrated) Guardians May Have Advantage Over Shane McClanahan In Game One Of Wild Card Series

There is no denying that Shane McClanahan is a fantastic pitcher. He finished up 2022 with a 2.54 ERA and a 0.926 WHIP. Only time will tell if this will lead to a Cy Young but that’s certainly a possibility.

However, even the best pitchers have a weakness and McClanahan’s might just be pitching in the postseason.

(New York Post) Mets’ dream season would turn to nightmare with wild-card exit

Look, I’m not going to tell you that you should bet your mortgage against the Mets. That would be foolish and irresponsible. However... I’m not going to tell you NOT to do it either. Mets are gonna Mets.