Diamondbacks Game Preview #162: 10/5 @ Brewers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BREWERS Daulton Varsho - CF Christian Yelich - DH Pavin Smith - DH Willy Adames - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Rowdy Tellez - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Luis Urias - 2B Josh Rojas - 2B Jace Peterson - 3B Corbin Carroll - LF Garrett Mitchell - CF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Keston Hiura - LF Carson Kelly - C Victor Caratini - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Tyrone Taylor - RF Merrill Kelly - RHP Corbin Burnes - RHP

If history is any guide, the D-backs should have a good chance at winning this afternoon's game #162 in Milwaukee, as the team has win six of the last seven season finales (including 2020, which obviously wasn't a #162!). However, five of the six victories were at home. As noted at the start of the series, that has been more common than not, with the D-backs having ended in Phoenix 17 times; today will be the eighth road finish. Most of the recent game #162's have been highly competitive. Seven of the last nine were decided by one run, including walk-off wins with two outs in the ninth, in both 2019 and 2021, and a walk-off loss in 2018. Let's look at some of the memorable games: