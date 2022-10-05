Snake Bytes: 10/5 - Last Call

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 0, Milwaukee 3

Zac Gallen pitched well, but not well enough to compensate for the utter lack of offense on the part of the Diamondbacks. Gallen allowed three runs through five innings. While not his best outing, it was a perfectly acceptable one, the sort of outing that keeps the team in the game and gives them every opportunity to win. Unfortunately, Milwaukee’s pitching was even more effective, holding the Snakes to only one hit in a shutout affair. That hit, a bases empty, seventh inning single by Josh Rojas, was simply too little too late.

Spoiled Milk

Even without his A-Game, Zac Gallen still pitched well enough that he deserved better than to be hung with a loss.

Gallen Finishes Strong, League Notices

After an injury-plagued 2021, Zac Gallen bounced back in 2022 with a vengeance. This season, Gallen set new club records in a number of pitching categories, including longest scoreless streak by a pitcher and lowest opponent batting average for the season. While Sandy Alcantara will no doubt with this year’s NL Cy Young Award, Gallen stands in a strong position to finish second. If he keeps this up moving forward, he’ll be the ace the Diamondbacks hoped they were trading for when they sent Jazz Chisholm to the Marlins.

AFL’s Top Prospects for Tuesday

Jordan Lawlar continues to make his case for moving to a more aggressive timetable for his development. Could he have a 2023 similar to Carroll’s 2022?

Two homers in two days! @Dbacks number three prospect according to @MLBPipeline , @jordanlawlar is showing that he’s made for the desert ️ #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/NjhEKEedlm — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 4, 2022

On this day, five years ago

Five years ago tonight…



Chase Field went absolutely nuts.pic.twitter.com/1dNVXRUB3o — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) October 5, 2022

More Expected from Marte in 2023

Ketel Marte is going to need to improve in 2023 to keep up with the higher expectations for the Diamondbacks. The first step will be in finding a way to stay healthy, something he hasn’t managed for two seasons now. Gutting out hamstring injuries as a DH kept Marte in the lineup more this year, but it still significantly hurt his value to the team.

Bumgarner Diamondbacks Stuck Together Moving Forward

Madison Bumgarner has had a rough go of things since coming to Arizona. The veteran hurler’s performance and remaining contract all but guarantee he’ll be back for two more seasons. However, the Diamondbacks have some dynamic young talents pushing their way onto the 26-man roster. Mike Hazen and Madison Bumgarner are going to have to create some sort of solution.

Other Baseball News

Judge Swats #62, Sets AL Record

The final two home runs did not come easy, but Aaron Judge finally crossed the finish line, setting the Yankee and AL record for home runs in a single season.

Judge’s Offensive Season from a Different Perspective

Spoiler alert: Judge’s offensive season is has been a historic one, just about any way one slices it.

Gerrit Cole Sets Yankees Single-Season Strikeout Record

Given his pitching profile and the way the game has changed, as long as Cole stays healthy, this is likely not the last time he will set the record. Gerrit Cole passed Ron Guidry on Tuesday when he tossed his MLB-leading 249th strikeout.

Braves Complete Turnaround, Clinch NL East

Despite a slow start, the Braves played strong enough in the second half to overtake the New York Mets and secure their fifth straight NL East title.

Houston Loses No-No Bid in 9th

Justin Verlander put the exclamation point on his 2022 Cy Young application by pitching five hitless innings, striking out ten and walking only one before being lifted after throwing 77 pitches. His teammates picked up where he left off, taking the no-0hitter into the ninth before Garrett Stubbs put an end to the bid with a single to center off of Will Smith.

Kumar Rocker Makes Debut

Kumar Rocker finally made his professional debut, pitching a scoreless inning in the AFL. Rocker managed only nine strikes in 28 pitches, walking three and striking out one. His delivery now is, well, it’s a delivery (I guess).

Kids, Don’t Use this Delivery for your Model

Kumar Rocker's first outing in a @Rangers jersey is complete.



1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K pic.twitter.com/EVltLBGQdJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 5, 2022

Manfred Strikes Again

It’s the last series of the season in baseball - so where’s the drama and excitement? Baseball’s new playoff policy has leeched excitement from the sport, just the way many predicted it would.