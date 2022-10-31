Playoff Gameday Thread, #19: Philadelphia Three-dom

Astros @ Philles, 5:03 PM, FOX - Series tied 1-1

Today's Lineups ASTROS PHILLIES Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B Yordan Alvarez - LF J.T. Realmuto - C Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B David Hensley - DH Bryson Stott - SS Chas McCormick - CF Jean Segura - 2B Martin Maldonado - C Brandon Marsh - CF Lance McCullers - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Game 3 lines

Song played first in Broadcast of Game 3

Any song from Rocky -300 (1/3)

Philadelphia Freedom +200 (2/1)

What will be shown first in Broadcast of Game 3?

Liberty Bell -200 (1/2)

Rocky Statue +150 (3/2)

When will they first show a cheesesteak being made in Game 3 Broadcast?