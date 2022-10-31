 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Playoff Gameday Thread, #19: Philadelphia Three-dom

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Tourism And Entertainment Industry Stifled By Coronavirus Restrictions In Major U.S. Cities Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Astros @ Philles, 5:03 PM, FOX - Series tied 1-1

Today's Lineups

ASTROS PHILLIES
Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF
Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - LF J.T. Realmuto - C
Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH
Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
David Hensley - DH Bryson Stott - SS
Chas McCormick - CF Jean Segura - 2B
Martin Maldonado - C Brandon Marsh - CF
Lance McCullers - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Game 3 lines

Song played first in Broadcast of Game 3

  • Any song from Rocky -300 (1/3)
  • Philadelphia Freedom +200 (2/1)

What will be shown first in Broadcast of Game 3?

  • Liberty Bell -200 (1/2)
  • Rocky Statue +150 (3/2)

When will they first show a cheesesteak being made in Game 3 Broadcast?

  • At start of fifth inning or later -150 (2/3)
  • In or before 4th inning +110 (11/10)

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...