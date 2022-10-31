Snake Bytes: 10/31 - Not Much Going On

Around The MLB

Starters are worse than relievers on a per-inning basis when the former toss multiple innings per outing, but once starters move to shorter stints, the discrepancy should fall away as their stuff plays up and they garner more favorable matchups. However, as with any move to a new role after a long season in a different one, there is some risk involved.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give pitcher Ranger Suarez an extra day of rest after he threw in relief in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday and instead turn to righty Noah Syndergaard to start Game 3.

The Houston Astros will counter with veteran Lance McCullers Jr. as the series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday. The Phillies and Astros split the first two games of the series in Houston. Syndergaard, 30, has appeared in two postseason contests this October, including one shortened start. He has pitched a total of 5.1 innings, giving up just a run on three hits.

“Seven years seems like a long time ago,” Syndergaard said. “I was just a very naive rookie at the time. I’ve had a lot of baseball under my belt since then to mature and to accumulate some experience. … I’m just really excited, on a personal level, to be able to toe the slab.”

Prior to being named Royals manager, Quatraro served as Rays bench coach since 2018. Previoius to that, he served as the Rays’ minor-league hitting coordinator and third-base coach. That came after a stint as Cleveland’s hitting coach in 2014. In his playing days, Quatraro spent parts of six season in the then-Devil Rays system as a catcher, outfielder, and first baseman. He rose as high as the Triple-A level but never reached the majors. After that, he managed for four seasons at the Single-A level in the Tampa Bay system.