Diamondbacks Game Preview #160: 10/3 @ Brewers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BREWERS Daulton Varsho - CF Mike Brosseau - 3B Pavin Smith - DH Willy Adames - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Hunter Renfroe - RF Christian Walker - 1B Christian Yelich - DH Josh Rojas - 2B Andrew McCutchen - LF Corbin Carroll - LF Luis Urias - 2B Sergio Alcantara - 3B Keston Hiura - 1B Cooper Hummel - C Victor Caratini - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Tyrone Taylor - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Brandon Woodruff - RHP

According to Google, it would take you about 27 hours to drive the 1,800 or so miles from Phoenix to Milwaukee. I’m fairly sure the D-backs won’t be bussing it, but it’s still a long way from home for the final series of the year. It’s a bit of a rarity for Arizona to have to do that. Even if they don’t end the schedule at Chase Field, the makers usually have it so that their final series is against another National League West opponent, presumably to try and make for excitement in the final games. Indeed, only on one other time since 2009 has Arizona had to change their clocks for the last series, in 2017 when they played in Kansas City. Nine of the eleven previous final stands for the D-backs had been at home.

This is the 25th season for the D-backs, and the great majority, seventeen of them, have ended with games against divisional opponents. But it hasn’t been an even split within the NL West, with a heavy bias towards the Rockies (six times) and Padres (seven). We’ve only finished against the Dodger and Giants twice; we haven’t done so against San Francisco since back in 2005. Indeed, Arizona will now have had as many season-ending series in Milwaukee, as against the Giants here OR in San Francisco. Of the other opponents outside the NL West, we’ve also seen St. Louis twice, both times at Chase Field. along with series on the road against the Royals and Cubs, and at home versus the Nationals and Astros.