Playoff Gameday Thread, #18: Well, that was unexpected

Philles @ Astros, 5:03 PM, FOX - Phillies lead 1-0

Today's Lineups PHILLIES ASTROS Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - DH Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF Alec Bohm - 3B Yuli Gurriel - 1B Jean Segura - 2B Aledmys Diaz - LF Matt Vierling - CF Chas McCormick - CF Edmundo Sosa - SS Martin Maldonado - C Zack Wheeler - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

I think we were all prepared to write off Game 1 of the World Series, as the Astros cruised to a 5-0 lead After Kyle Tucker’s homer, Houston had a Win Probability of 93.6%. This seemed well on the way to following the form book, and becoming one of the most lop-sided World Series of all time. But here we are, with Philadelphia having snatched home field advantage away, with the biggest World Series comeback in over 20 years. On Oct 26, 2002, the Giants were 5-0 up and eight outs away from clinching the World Series in six games, before the Angels stormed back to take the game and, eventually, the trophy. This wasn’t quite as late, in the game or the series, but we’ll see if history repeats itself.