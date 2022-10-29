Snake Bytes: 10/29 - Phillies Win Wild Game 1

Diamondbacks “News”

Five Reasons Diamondbacks Fans Should Root for the Phillies

Pretty sure most of the country is hoping Houston goes down in flames. Their electronic sign stealing scandal is still fresh enough in the minds of many fans that Philly gets a pass for their past misdeed (including electronic sign stealing).

World Series

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5

Justin Verlander’s teams continue to not win World Series games when he starts. This time though, it was as much on him as anyone. The Phillies scattered hit all over to score five in five innings. The big blow then came late when Realmuto went deep against Houston’s Luis Garcia.

Phillies Respond to Houston Pressure

Having won Game 1 in Houston, the Phillies have created a whole new tenor for this World Series.

Realmuto’s Late Homer Caps Historic Night

The Phillies found themselves down five, but managed to come back to tie it, chasing Verlander from the game. Then, J.T. Realmuto launched a go-ahead home run in the eighth off of postseason pitching darling Luis Garcia.

Verlander Takes Blame for Game 1

Justin Verlander knows the narrative about him and the World Series. Some of it is well-earned (see 2019). Some of it not (see 2017). Last night, Verlander’s teammates posted him a five-run lead. With dinks and dunks, he managed to lose that lead and exit the game after five innings with the game tied up. Verlander faced the music and the media after the game and took full responsibility for letting Houston down.