SnakeBytes 10/28: World Series Day

Well, after seriously way too long between the end of the Championship Series, the World Series has finally arrived. The Phillies will travel to take on the Astros in Houston for Game 1. First pitch is at 5:03 PM Arizona time and it will air, as always, on Fox.

Said Baker: “I just wonder about the forgiveness of mankind.”

Forgive and forget is not possible without remorse and repentance. From the very top of their organization, the Astros made clear they had little interest in either. The buck did not stop there.

The lineup the Phillies constructed has blown through the playoffs on big home run after big home run. But the Astros are the most complete opponent the Phillies will face — an elite hitting, pitching and fielding team.

Can the Astros take advantage of their balanced skill set and make defense the X-factor of this World Series? Can Bryce Harper & Co. pull off one last defensive upset and bring a championship to Philadelphia?

Is it unfortunate? 100 percent. Is it surprising? Not in the slightest. It is yet another side effect of MLB’s inability and refusal to market the sport to the changing and growing demographics in this country, and frankly, is the biggest threat that the league currently faces. Yet it is a problem of its own creation.

What style of BBQ is the best? I expect this to spawn a 100 comment thread, just like sweet/unsweetened tea did.

Directed by Nelson George, the documentary features black-and-white and color footage of Mays’ career, plus interviews with Mays, as well as many of his fellow baseball greats, from Barry Bonds and Reggie Jackson to Giants teammates Juan Marichal and Orlando Cepeda.

The documentary premieres on HBO on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.