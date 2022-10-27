The SnakePit Guide to the World Series

Phillies @ Astros

Regular season: 87 wins, Astros 106 wins

Odds: Phillies +165, Astros -190

ex-Diamondbacks: Phillies - Didi Gregorius, Chris Devenski; Astros - None

In terms of regular season records, this is the most one-sided matchup in well over a century. The only previous time with a difference of 19+ games between the participants was all the way back in 1906 - the third ever real “World Series” - when the 116-36 Cubs faced the 93-58 White Sox. However, if there’s an good omen for the Phillies, it’s that the underdogs prevailed, the White Sox winning in six. However, this feels like the gap between the two teams is more of a chasm: the current odds are against the Phillies, but 33/20 hardly seems generous, even if it is a two-horse race. The Astros faced the Mariners and Yankees, who each won more games than the Phillies, and went 7-0 against them.

Houston has a chance to go undefeated in the post-season, something which has not happened since the switch to a three-tier format [the 1999 Yankees probably came closest, going 11-1]. However, World Series sweeps have been rare of late: the last was in 2012, when the Giants leveraged their even-year bullshit into a 4-0 slapping of the Tigers, outscoring them by a 16-6 margin over the four games. However, since then, there have only been two occasions where the teams have been ten or more games apart. In 2018, the Red Sox were +16 on the Dodgers, and won 4-1; the following year, the Nationals were -14 against the Astros, but prevailed in seven.

The truth is, what happened over the 162 games in the regular season doesn’t matter. It’s what happens over the next seven that matters. The Phillies show that, with a 9-2 record so far, beating three teams who all had records between two and fourteen games better than theirs. I’m fine with this, not least because it meant the Dodgers have to sit at home, polishing their asterisks. Their absence, along with the Yankees, makes for a delightfully stress-free World Series. I don’t particularly have a strong opinion about either team, but if I was forced to make a prediction, I think the Astros are just too strong, and it will be them in five. But have a poll and some betting lines!

