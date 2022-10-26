Snake Bytes: 10/26 - World Series Eve

Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen’s (non-winning) Case for the NL Cy Young Award

In many seasons, Zac Gallen’s 2022 season would make him a front-runner for the NL Cy Young Award. At the very least, he would be a close contender. This, alas, is not one of those seasons.

2022 Player Reviews: Emmanuel Rivera

Jack and Michael continue to evaluate the performances of the 2022 Diamondbacks.

Other Baseball News

Five Things Learned from Wild ‘22 Postseason

Bryce Harper is good at this baseball thing - there might be a future there. Stud starting pitchers can carry a team. PitchCom might just be a good thing. HAHAHAHAHA the Yankees. Even without trashcans, the Astros are a good team. Obviously, there’s a bit more to all that.

Clayton McCullough Among Finalists for Royals Managerial Post

Not only do the Dodgers have a number of key players slated to hit free agency this winter, but they may be losing their gifted first base coach as well.

Marlins Hire Skip Schumaker As Manager

Miami has finally settled on a replacement for beleaguered Don Mattingly. The choice has raised some eyebrows, but no one seems to deny he has earned a shot.

Cardinals Re-sign Adam Wainwright

St. Louis has apparently come to terms with the backbone of their starting rotation, brining him back for an 18th season.

Padres Looking to Extend Soto

The San Diego Padres already have two mega-contracts on their roster. Might they add a third one, larger than either of the other two?