Filed under: Meme Monday 10/24: Unexpected Upsets Yankees fall flat, and Philly advances By M_Lopez Oct 24, 2022, 3:00pm EDT @az_brute_squad / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Meme Monday 10/24: Unexpected Upsets Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Found Memes: More From AZ Snake Pit Gold Glove D-backs Finalists: LF, David Peralta Playoff Gameday Thread, #16: Elimination Day? Snake Bytes: 10/23 One more win Gold Glove D-backs Finalists: CF, Alek Thomas Playoff Gameday Thread, #15: More cheesesteaks! PYW’s 2022: The Wrap Up Show Loading comments...
Loading comments...