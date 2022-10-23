 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Playoff Gameday Thread, #16: Elimination Day?

Both the Championship Series could - indeed, are likely to - end today.

By Jim McLennan
Denver, Colorado, street scenes Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Padres @ Phillies: 11:37 am, FS1 (Phillies lead 3-1)

Today's Lineups

PADRES PHILLIES
Jurickson Profar - LF Kyle Schwarber - LF
Juan Soto - RF Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Manny Machado - 3B J.T. Realmuto - C
Jake Cronenworth - 2B Bryce Harper - DH
Josh Bell - DH Nick Castellanos - RF
Brandon Drury - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Ha-Seong Kim - SS Bryson Stott - SS
Trent Grisham - CF Jean Segura - 2B
Austin Nola - C Brandon Marsh - CF
Yu Darvish - RHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

Astros @ Yankees: 4:07 pm, TBS (Astros lead 3-0)

Lineups to be announced

