Snake Bytes: 10/23 One more win

Playoffs
Padres at Phillies
Hoskins joins Phils playoff history with multihomer game
https://www.mlb.com/news/rhys-hoskins-multihomer-nlcs-game-4-2022
Fightin’ Phils (4 HRs) crush way to cusp of World Series
https://www.mlb.com/news/phillies-win-nlcs-game-4-2022
Padres’ pitching struggles push them to edge of elimination
https://www.mlb.com/padres/news/padres-lose-nlcs-game-4-2022
I’m in a glass case of emotion: Phillies 10, Padres 6
https://www.thegoodphight.com/2022/10/22/23418623/im-in-a-glass-case-of-emotion-phillies-10-padres-6
Astros at Yankees
Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead
https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/astros-win-alcs-game-3-2022
Chas hits 2-run ‘chomp,’ makes Yanks pay for error
https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/chas-mccormick-hits-two-run-home-for-astros-in-game-3-alcs-2022
Yanks need epic comeback to ‘slay the dragon’
https://www.mlb.com/yankees/news/yankees-lose-alcs-game-3-2022
Call to bullpen backfires after Cole gets in a jam
https://www.mlb.com/yankees/news/gerrit-cole-takes-loss-in-game-3-2022-alcs
Astros Stifle Yanks, Go Up Three-Games-To-None
https://www.crawfishboxes.com/2022/10/22/23418239/astros-stifle-yanks-go-up-three-games-to-none
Team News
Jordan Lawlar injured on a hit by pitch (From Friday)
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/jordan-lawlar-injured-on-a-hit-by-pitch
Here are 5 D-backs prospects on the rise
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-prospects-on-the-rise
D-backs Prospects Star in Salt River Win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/d-backs-prospects-star-in-salt-river-win-at-phoenix-municipal-stadium
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #27: Infielder Tim Tawa
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/diamondbacks-top-prospects-27-infielder-tim-tawa
Anything Goes
This day in history:
The first National Women's Rights Convention began in 1850. A hostage crisis in a Moscow theater happened in 2002, as 50 Chechen rebels stormed it.
This day in baseball:
1993 - In one of the most dramatic endings in World Series history, Joe Carter hits a three-run, 9th-inning home run off Mitch Williams for an 8 - 6 win and Toronto’s second straight World Championship.
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/October_23
Marie Curie received her first Nobel Prize in 1903.
She shared that year’s Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre, and fellow scientist Henri Becquerel. Originally, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to Pierre and Henri, but Pierre refused the award unless they awarded it to his wife as well. This led to Marie becoming the first woman to ever receive a Nobel Prize.
Toni Stone (1921–1996) became the first woman to play in baseball’s Negro League.
There were only three women over the 40-year history of the organization. Moreover, baseball historians dub her the “female Jackie Robinson.” In 1953, Stone even became the fourth-best batter in the league.
Loading comments...