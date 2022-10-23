 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes: 10/23 One more win

By Justin27
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Playoffs

Padres at Phillies

Hoskins joins Phils playoff history with multihomer game

https://www.mlb.com/news/rhys-hoskins-multihomer-nlcs-game-4-2022

Fightin’ Phils (4 HRs) crush way to cusp of World Series

https://www.mlb.com/news/phillies-win-nlcs-game-4-2022

Padres’ pitching struggles push them to edge of elimination

https://www.mlb.com/padres/news/padres-lose-nlcs-game-4-2022

I’m in a glass case of emotion: Phillies 10, Padres 6

https://www.thegoodphight.com/2022/10/22/23418623/im-in-a-glass-case-of-emotion-phillies-10-padres-6


Astros at Yankees

Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead

https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/astros-win-alcs-game-3-2022

Chas hits 2-run ‘chomp,’ makes Yanks pay for error

https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/chas-mccormick-hits-two-run-home-for-astros-in-game-3-alcs-2022

Yanks need epic comeback to ‘slay the dragon’

https://www.mlb.com/yankees/news/yankees-lose-alcs-game-3-2022

Call to bullpen backfires after Cole gets in a jam

https://www.mlb.com/yankees/news/gerrit-cole-takes-loss-in-game-3-2022-alcs

Astros Stifle Yanks, Go Up Three-Games-To-None

https://www.crawfishboxes.com/2022/10/22/23418239/astros-stifle-yanks-go-up-three-games-to-none


Team News

Jordan Lawlar injured on a hit by pitch (From Friday)

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/jordan-lawlar-injured-on-a-hit-by-pitch

Here are 5 D-backs prospects on the rise

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-prospects-on-the-rise

D-backs Prospects Star in Salt River Win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/d-backs-prospects-star-in-salt-river-win-at-phoenix-municipal-stadium

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #27: Infielder Tim Tawa

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/diamondbacks-top-prospects-27-infielder-tim-tawa


Anything Goes

This day in history:
The first National Women's Rights Convention began in 1850. A hostage crisis in a Moscow theater happened in 2002, as 50 Chechen rebels stormed it.

This day in baseball:

1993 - In one of the most dramatic endings in World Series history, Joe Carter hits a three-run, 9th-inning home run off Mitch Williams for an 8 - 6 win and Toronto’s second straight World Championship.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/October_23

Marie Curie received her first Nobel Prize in 1903.

She shared that year’s Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre, and fellow scientist Henri Becquerel. Originally, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to Pierre and Henri, but Pierre refused the award unless they awarded it to his wife as well. This led to Marie becoming the first woman to ever receive a Nobel Prize.

Toni Stone (1921–1996) became the first woman to play in baseball’s Negro League.

There were only three women over the 40-year history of the organization. Moreover, baseball historians dub her the “female Jackie Robinson.” In 1953, Stone even became the fourth-best batter in the league.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...