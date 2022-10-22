Snake Bytes: 10/22 - Segura, For Both Good and Bad

NLCS

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 4

Joe Musgrove was not his usual, dominant self. Jurickson Profar was ejected in the ninth for arguing a strike call. It was just not the Padres’ night, resulting in the Phillies taking a 2-1 lead in the NLCS.

Jean Segura Hits Game-Winner

Jean Segura had himself quite the adventure in last night’s contest. The infielder hit the go-ahead run, made a great defensive play, botched a play, and made a base-running miscue. In the end, all that really matters is that he pushed across the winning run, getting the Phillies closer tot he World Series.

I dub the feat of committing an error, getting a run scoring hit, and making an out on the bases in the same game as “pulling a Jean Segura”. https://t.co/RDG4odt33P — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) October 22, 2022

Other Baseball News

Bochy to Manage Rangers

The Texas Rangers have signed three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy to a three-year contract.

Blue Jays Hire John Schneider as Manager

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially removed the interim tag from John Schneider, signing the 42-year-old to a three year deal to officially guide the team.