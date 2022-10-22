 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes: 10/22 - Segura, For Both Good and Bad

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 NLCS lead last night, thanks in large part to Jean Segura, who did a little bit of everything.

By James Attwood
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

NLCS

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 4
Joe Musgrove was not his usual, dominant self. Jurickson Profar was ejected in the ninth for arguing a strike call. It was just not the Padres’ night, resulting in the Phillies taking a 2-1 lead in the NLCS.

Jean Segura Hits Game-Winner
Jean Segura had himself quite the adventure in last night’s contest. The infielder hit the go-ahead run, made a great defensive play, botched a play, and made a base-running miscue. In the end, all that really matters is that he pushed across the winning run, getting the Phillies closer tot he World Series.

Other Baseball News

Bochy to Manage Rangers
The Texas Rangers have signed three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy to a three-year contract.

Blue Jays Hire John Schneider as Manager
The Toronto Blue Jays have officially removed the interim tag from John Schneider, signing the 42-year-old to a three year deal to officially guide the team.

More From AZ Snake Pit

