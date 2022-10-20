Four Diamondbacks among finalists for NL Gold Gloves

The finalists for the National League Gold Gloves were announced earlier this afternoon, and the D-backs saw four players listed at five different positions, including a rare double nomination for Daulton Varsho, who is listed at both right field and utility spots - I think that’s the first time I remember a D-back achieving this fear. I guess, technically it is 31⁄ 2 players since one of those listed, David Peralta, is no longer with the team. But, hey, it’s the National League awards, so he’s clearly nominated due to his work in Arizona. The positions and players are as follows, along with the other candidates.

RIGHT FIELD

Daulton Varsho, ARI

Mookie Betts, LAD

Juan Soto, WSH/SD

Alek Thomas, ARI

Trent Grisham, SD

Victor Robles, WSH

David Peralta, ARI/TB

Ian Happ, CHC

Christian Yelich, MIL

Christian Walker, ARI

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Matt Olson, ATL

Daulton Varsho, ARI

Brendan Donovan, STL

Tommy Edman, STL

This is a major improvement over last season, when Peralta was the team’s only nomination, losing out in the end to Tyler O’Neill of the Cardinals. It reflects a team which was much improved defensively. According to Fangraphs, the D-backs were the best collective outfit in the National League at +41.2 Def. This was a massive improvement on their showing in 2021, when they were 10th in the league, at -12.5 Def. We will dig into the chances for each player between now and then. But I’d say that Walker should be a shoo-in, and I’m hoping the team can perhaps squeeze out another award somewhere, though the youngsters may simple by outclassed in the all-important area of name recognition in their categories.

The winners will be announced on November 1, starting at 2 pm Arizona time, just before Game 4 of the World Series, during a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN.