 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Four Diamondbacks among finalists for NL Gold Gloves

The baseball award season gets under way

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The finalists for the National League Gold Gloves were announced earlier this afternoon, and the D-backs saw four players listed at five different positions, including a rare double nomination for Daulton Varsho, who is listed at both right field and utility spots - I think that’s the first time I remember a D-back achieving this fear. I guess, technically it is 312 players since one of those listed, David Peralta, is no longer with the team. But, hey, it’s the National League awards, so he’s clearly nominated due to his work in Arizona. The positions and players are as follows, along with the other candidates.

  • RIGHT FIELD
    Daulton Varsho, ARI
    Mookie Betts, LAD
    Juan Soto, WSH/SD
  • CENTER FIELD
    Alek Thomas, ARI
    Trent Grisham, SD
    Victor Robles, WSH
  • LEFT FIELD
    David Peralta, ARI/TB
    Ian Happ, CHC
    Christian Yelich, MIL
  • FIRST BASE
    Christian Walker, ARI
    Paul Goldschmidt, STL
    Matt Olson, ATL
  • UTILITY
    Daulton Varsho, ARI
    Brendan Donovan, STL
    Tommy Edman, STL

This is a major improvement over last season, when Peralta was the team’s only nomination, losing out in the end to Tyler O’Neill of the Cardinals. It reflects a team which was much improved defensively. According to Fangraphs, the D-backs were the best collective outfit in the National League at +41.2 Def. This was a massive improvement on their showing in 2021, when they were 10th in the league, at -12.5 Def. We will dig into the chances for each player between now and then. But I’d say that Walker should be a shoo-in, and I’m hoping the team can perhaps squeeze out another award somewhere, though the youngsters may simple by outclassed in the all-important area of name recognition in their categories.

The winners will be announced on November 1, starting at 2 pm Arizona time, just before Game 4 of the World Series, during a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN.

Poll

How many Gold Gloves will the Diamondbacks win?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...