Snake Bytes: 10/2 The Final Sunday Bytes.

Team News



Drey Jameson Shows Maturity in Diamondbacks 8-4 Win

Working with 1.4 MPH less than his average four seam fastball velocity, Jameson showed maturity beyond his years and experience. Instead of forcing the issue and trying to throw the ball by hitters, he was a pitcher instead. Going with a sinker, slider, changeup approach to navigate the Giants lineup, he threw strikes and worked out of trouble when he needed to.

Diamondbacks hold on for win, eliminate Giants from playoff contention

“I’m definitely OK with the outcomes of the last four outings I’ve had up here,” Jameson said. “I personally don’t like giving up runs. I personally don’t like giving up hits. So there’s obviously a lot of work that can still be done to limit that. But what’s happened, I’m pleased with it.”

Christian Walker has big day as Diamondbacks knock Giants out of playoff contention

Young D-backs’ winning ways prove future is bright

Center fielder Corbin Carroll, a late-season call-up like Jameson, contributed a pair of doubles, including one in Arizona’s three-run fourth. Carroll — ranked by MLB Pipeline as Arizona’s No. 1 prospect — is one of five D-backs position players who had at least 100 at-bats for Reno in 2022. The others are Jake McCarthy, Stone Garrett, Cooper Hummel and Buddy Kennedy, who was supposed to play in Friday’s PCL title game before a last-minute callup when Ketel Marte went on the injured list.

Other Baseball



The Phillies won, and the Juice Crew had a 9th inning meltdown against the Marlins, so the Phillies are now 1 game up for the third wildcard spot.



Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship

A solid outing from Brandon Pfaadt, tremendous defense, and enough clutch hits was enough for Reno to defeat El Paso 6-2 to move on to the Triple-A Championship Game on Sunday [today at 4:05pst]

The Aces opponent will be the Durham Bulls (Rays), who destroyed the Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 13-0



The game will be free on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV. We will be having a AAA Chamionship GDT.

Panama is the final group for WBC qualifiers.

I know the Mariners clinching is “old news” by now but, too bad.

“THE DREAM LIVES! THEY’RE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! THE DROUGHT IS OVER!” @TheDaveSimsShow just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/DmbJRvsbJW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022



Ohtani inks record 1-year deal to avoid arb in ‘23

Orioles ‘gave it a good run’ in promising year

“I stayed up and saw what happened in Seattle last night. So congratulations to [the Mariners],” Hyde said. “It was very disappointing, but I’m proud of the way our team has played this year, how we exceeded expectations. We stayed in it until October 1. … I wanted to be in the playoffs and I wanted our guys to experience those things, too. But we gave it a good run.”

Marlins shut down NL Cy favorite Alcantara

“Kind of expect a little bit of a blowback, if it’s the last day and it’s a big game or whatever for Atlanta or New York. We’ve got to take care of Sandy first. If it gets to that point, there’s been 161 games to decide this thing. The last day is not our responsibility. We’ve got to do the best thing for Sandy, and we felt like this is it.”

Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw

“ex dbacks on the move” makes an appearance.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

In 1835, the first shots of the Texas Revolution were fired in the Battle of Gonzales. The Warsaw Uprising ended in 1944. Gatorade was invented in 1965 and Thurgood Marshall becomes the first black USSC Judge.



This day in baseball:

Quite a few things, including Bucky Dent’s HR in game 163 against the Red Sox in 1978.

Wasting food is illegal for supermarkets in France.

France is the first country in the world that legislated a Food Waste Law that bans supermarkets from wasting unsold food. It mandates that supermarkets must compost their leftover produce, or donate the goods to charity.



As someone that works for a local grocery store company, I can get behind that policy. I have seen carts of stuff scanned out as loss.

Crayola is literally “oily chalk.”

The name is a compound of the French craie (chalk) and ola (“oleaginous,” “oily”).



In keeping with the French thing...



Some kids who are born with natural blonde hair may not have it forever, as it may gradually turn darker before they turn 10.



I can see that, there are baby and toddler pictures of me that look like I have dirty blonde or light brown hair. I would say it is black now.