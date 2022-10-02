Gameday Thread: Triple-A National Championship Game

Figured I might as well toss up a thread to honor the Reno Aces, who will be heading to Las Vegas for the Triple-A National Championship. They will be playing the winners of the International League Championship which, at the time of writing on Saturday has yet to be decided: it’s between Durham and Nashville, the AAA affiliates of the Rays and Brewers. It’s available to stream for free online. If that link doesn’t work, it should be somewhere on mlb.com as well. Not sure who Reno will start: the Aces’ ace, Brandon Pfaadt, picked up the win in the 6-2 PCL Championship win over El Paso on Friday, so won’t be available to start.

It’s the Aces’ second trip to the AAA National game. They won it in 2012, beating the Pawtucket Red Sox 10-3, in a game started for the Aces by some guy called “Trevor Bauer,” about whom nothing else was ever heard again... The only name of real note hit lead-off in the Reno line-up, A.J. Pollock going 2-for-5 with a triple and a double, to be named MVP. However, if you crank the clock back all the way to the inaugural Triple-A Championship, that was also won by the D-backs, whose Tucson Sidewinders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-2. Scott Hairston was MVP, with Robbie Hammock playing 1B and Micah Owings getting the W for five innings of one-run ball.

And yes, the Las Vegas Ballpark has a pool, which you can rent for up to fifty guests for $2,500 per game. Sounds vaguely familiar... :) Go Reno!