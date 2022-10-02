Arizona Diamondbacks: October confidence poll

September results

August was a very good month for the D-backs. They won 16 games, a number of victories last surpassed over four years ago, in June 2018, and the 16-12 record was Arizona’s best win percentage in three seasons, since August 2019. Zac Gallen got started on a scoreless streak that would eventually set a franchise record, Merrill Kelly was also undefeated, and top prospect Corbin Carroll made his major-league debut. Yeah, all told this was certainly one the more enjoyable months to be a Diamondbacks fan over the past few years. You will not be surprised that this was reflected in the confidence poll from the start of September.

8% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

3% - 2

8% - 3

10% - 4

17% - 5

32% - 6

12% - 7

5% - 8

3% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

That’s an amazing improvement at the bottom end, considering that just one month earlier, the majority of people (51%) were in the “1” or “2” category. Now, we’re down to just 12%, the lowest percentage for those two categories since the start of May 2021. Indeed, that month was also the last time there was as big a jump in overall confidence, going from 2.67 to 5.43, as the D-backs began the year with a winning record. However, then a 24-loss May happened, and confidence cratered back to 1.76. D-backs’ fan confidence is a fragile, butterfly-like thing. We’ll see if this is more sturdy, with the overall value jumping up more than two whole points, from 2.90 to 5.14.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

October poll

The season is just about at a close now, with the team currently sitting on 73 wins: that’s a 21-win improvement on last season, with four left to play. September wasn’t as impressive as August, the team dropping back to an 11-17 record. Though in their defense, the schedule for the last full month cut them no favors. Gallen still rolled to a franchise record, and the young players continued to suggest the future for the D-backs is generally better than the recent past. However, there were still some pitching hiccups and no-one will be confident with the current bullpen.

But what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one.