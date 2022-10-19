Snake Bytes: 10/19 - Homers Odyssey

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Merrill Kelly

The next installment of our former associates’ series of reviews can be found over at Fan Nation.

Justin Martinez is putting in the work to try and compete for a bullpen role in 2023

#Dbacks RHP prospect Justin Martinez struck out the side IN ORDER in the 8th.



Here, he gets Cesar Prieto swinging on a 99.5 MPH fastball. pic.twitter.com/Pwkj8Yo3sr — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 19, 2022

Other Baseball News

ALDS

Cleveland 1, New York 5

Controversy about whether or not the league was conspiring against the Guardians aside, this one was over almost from the word go. Cleveland’s Aaron Civale was chased from the game in the first inning after giving up a three-run homer in to Giancarlo Stanton. On the other side, Nestor Cortes experienced no such difficulty, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

Stanton, Judge Slug Yankees Into ALCS

Giancarlo Stanton started things off with a three-run shot in the bottom of the first, giving the Yankees a solid lead. Then, in the second inning, Aaron Judge finally got into the ALDS mix as well, hitting a solo-shot to right. It was his fourth career home run in a winner-take-all postseason game — the most in Major League history.

Aaron Judge goes oppo

Aaron Judge goes yard to extend the Yankees lead! pic.twitter.com/aC3qqEEYzC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2022

NLCS

Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Yu Darvish and Zac Wheeler engaged in a pitching duel fir seven innings. On this night, Wheeler got the better of Darvish. Wheeler allowed only one hit and one walk. Darvish responded by allowing three hits and one walk of his own. Unfortunately for Darvish, two of the three hits left the yard.

Harper, Schwarber Launch Phillies to Victory

Bryce Harper broke the 0-0 tie with a towering home run to left in the fourth inning that managed to drop into the first row, giving the Phillies all the offense they would ultimately need. Then, for good measure, Kyle Schwarber added an insurance run in the sixth, adding to his postseason home run legacy begun in Chicago. This blast was a massive one, the second-longest in Statcast history, logging in at 488 feet launched at 120 mph.

Kyle Schwarber was sitting on this pitch