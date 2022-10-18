 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Playoff Gameday Thread, #11: DS or CS? Why not both!

Don’t recall ever seeing a Division Series and Championship Series game share the card...

By Jim McLennan
Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Five Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Guardians @ Yankees: 1:07 pm, TBS (Series tied 2-2)

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS YANKEES
Steven Kwan - LF Gleyber Torres - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Aaron Judge - RF
Jose Ramirez - 3B Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Josh Naylor - DH Josh Donaldson - 3B
Gabriel Arias - 1B Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
Andres Gimenez - 2B Harrison Bader - CF
Austin Hedges - C Jose Trevino - C
Myles Straw - CF Aaron Hicks - LF
Aaron Civale - RHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

Phillies @ Padres: 5:03 pm, FS1 (Series tied 0-0)

  • Who you want to win: 50/50 tie!
  • Who you think will win: Padres 80%

