Playoff Gameday Thread, #11: DS or CS? Why not both!

Guardians @ Yankees: 1:07 pm, TBS (Series tied 2-2)
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|YANKEES
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Josh Naylor - DH
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Gabriel Arias - 1B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Austin Hedges - C
|Jose Trevino - C
|Myles Straw - CF
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Aaron Civale - RHP
|Nestor Cortes - LHP
Phillies @ Padres: 5:03 pm, FS1 (Series tied 0-0)
- Who you want to win: 50/50 tie!
- Who you think will win: Padres 80%
