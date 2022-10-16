Snake Bytes: 10/16 Triple Elimination

Playoffs



Braves vs Phillies

I did not think the Phillies had a chance aginst the Braves. I think I said that last weekend against St. Louis as well... There was a sarcastic tomahawk chop by some Phillies fans in the Braves’ 9th.



“Just make it,” Kyle Schwarber said. “I’ve always said it, if you can just make it in, anything can happen. That’s what this whole group believed. If you can make it, anything can happen. That was what we held on to.”

Houston vs Mariners

Congratulations to the Mariners on a great seaosn, and their first playoff appearance since 2001. However, they were eliminated yesterday in a 18 inning marathon, 1-0. Pena hit a tie breaking home run in the 18th.

“Boy, our pitching staff did a heck of a job here,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, who moved four wins away from playing for his elusive World Series title. “Theirs did a heck of a job, especially tonight on us, because it’s hard to hold somebody scoreless for that long on both sides. This is some team. These guys, they grind and grind and grind and sooner or later we broke through.”

Yankees vs Guardians

Game 4, with the Gaurdians up 2-1, will be tonight at 4:07 AZ time. Game 5 would be on Monday.

“No, no,” Boone said when asked if Holmes was available to pitch. “I mean, he was down there available, but we felt like it was … you know, we were putting him in a tough situation. “I mean, part of the thing with him being available for this series, was not really in a back-to-back situation yet. He just hadn’t thrown [anything] live or anything. So while he was pretty good today and I fully expect him available tomorrow, it just felt like we needed to stay away there.”

“I was sitting next to Oscar [in the dugout],” Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario said, through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “We talked about if Straw gets a base, we’ll get this game turned around. … I was telling him we’re going to load all the bases and then we’re going to win the game. “He said, ‘No, no. I’m going to finish the game. I’m going to win the game.’”

https://www.mlb.com/guardians/news/guardians-win-alds-game-3-2022



Dodgers vs Padres

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Dodgers Evil has been eliminated! Freddie Freeman made the final out.

“Shock factor, very high. Disappointment, very high. It’s crushing,” said Roberts. “This hurts everyone because we didn’t accomplish our goal, and that’s the bottom line. Yeah, this one hurts.

Lulz. FTD.



“It’s about to be a party out here tonight,” said starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburbs. “I mean, since I was a little kid we’ve been getting beat up by the Dodgers.”

......

A handful of players from that team watched from a luxury suite, including Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman and center fielder Steve Finley.

Team News



Former Dbacks in the playoffs, yesterday: (I might have missed a player or two if they only had like 3 games as a Dback or something)

Segura went 3-4 yesterday, scoring two runs.

Robbie Ray pitched in the last frame of the game and two outs and a strikeout.

Mitch Hanigar went 1-5, with 3 strikeouts.

Brandon Drury went 0-4, with 4 LOB.



