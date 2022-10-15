Snake Bytes: 10/15 - Late Weekend Edition

Diamondbacks News

2022 Diamondbacks Report Cards: Bullpen

No extra points for guessing the final grade on this one.

MLB Playoffs

Four Games Today, Three Clinches Possible

Will the Astros sweep the Mariners? Will the Phillies and Padres send both remaining 100-game winning NL clubs home early? By the end of the day, the Yankees-Guardians series may be the only Division Series left going.

Cleveland 4, New York 2 (10)

A pair of bloops and some unorthodox fielding and running in the tenth inning handed the Guardians victory on Friday night, tying the series at one. Tonight. the teams will play in Cleveland with Luis Severino facing off against Triston McKenzie.

Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 9

The Phillies pounded a sloppy, exhausted Spencer Strider in the third inning, posting a six-run frame to cruise to an easy victory. The Phillies now lead the series 2-1 as play resumes in Philadelphia tonight. Charlie Morton will take the mound for the Braves while Noah Syndergaard will go for the Phillies.

Los Angeles 2, San Diego 1

Blake Snell pitched 5.1 innings of shutout ball. Josh Hader pitched a clean ninth for the save. Tony Gonsolin only lasted four outs before being relieved. The Padres can now send the Dodgers home early if they win tonight. The game will be played in San Diego, with the Dodgers sending Tyler Anderson to the mound to face off against the Padres’ ace, Joe Musgrove.

Other Baseball News

Hall of Fame Reliever, Bruce Sutter Dies at Age 69

The six-time All-Star and winner of the 1979 NL Cy Young Award passed away from cancer on Thursday. That there is no mention of his passing anywhere at MLB.com seems rather out of touch.