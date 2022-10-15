Your Saturday Sporcle: The 2022 D-backs

Time to get back onto the Sporcle horse once more. As usual, we start off with the challenge of naming all the players used by the Diamondbacks over the previous season. There were 57 in total: 26 position players and 31 pitchers (not counting those who were both!), which is actually going to make this easier than last season, when there were a whopping 64. However, there were still about the same number who appeared in fewer than ten games, which is usually where the problem candidates appear. I’ve got my own theories about who is going to win the award for Most Forgettable Diamondback of 2022: seems like a two-horse race to me, but we’ll see...

Here’s the quiz, or for those on mobile, have the link. Last names only are fine, and you have 12 minutes to complete the test. There are a couple which will count as double credit. :) Feel free to speak up in the comments and tell us your best hit and most embarrassing miss...