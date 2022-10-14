 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Playoff Gameday Thread, #7: Buy two, get one free!

Bonus baseball today, to make up for yesterday's shortage

By Jim McLennan
Retail Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Guardians @ Yankees: 10:07 am, TBS (Yankees lead 1-0)

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS YANKEES
Steven Kwan - LF Aaron Judge - RF
Amed Rosario - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Jose Ramirez - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Josh Naylor - 1B Josh Donaldson - 3B
Owen Miller - DH Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
Andres Gimenez - 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
Austin Hedges - C Jose Trevino - C
Myles Straw - CF Harrison Bader - CF
Shane Bieber - RHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

Braves @ Phillies: 1:37 pm, FS1 (Series tied 1-1)

Lineups to be announced

Dodgers @ Padres, 5:37 pm, FS1 (Series tied 1-1)

Lineups to be announced

