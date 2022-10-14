Playoff Gameday Thread, #7: Buy two, get one free!

Guardians @ Yankees: 10:07 am, TBS (Yankees lead 1-0)
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|YANKEES
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Owen Miller - DH
|Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Austin Hedges - C
|Jose Trevino - C
|Myles Straw - CF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Shane Bieber - RHP
|Nestor Cortes - LHP
Braves @ Phillies: 1:37 pm, FS1 (Series tied 1-1)
Lineups to be announced
Dodgers @ Padres, 5:37 pm, FS1 (Series tied 1-1)
Lineups to be announced
Loading comments...