SnakeBytes 10/14: Yordan Alvarez edition

Thanks to the Yankees and their refusal to put a roof on their stadium, there was only one game on the docket yesterday: Mariners @ Astros. Nature abhorrs a vacuum, though, and Yordan Alvarez filled the void nicely. His second go ahead home run of the ALCS got everyone’s attention, and is the main topic of focus in MLB today.

(Yahoo! Sports) MLB playoffs: Yordan Alvarez comes up huge again as Astros push Mariners to the brink in ALDS Game 2

Alvarez came to the plate in the sixth with Houston trailing, 2-1, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña standing on first base. Castillo, working to win another key game for his new team after coming over at the trade deadline, pitched Alvarez carefully. It didn’t matter. His second 98 mph sinker off the plate left the park, as Alvarez flicked it into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The next time he came up, in the eighth, the Mariners didn’t pitch to him at all, intentionally walking him to face Alex Bregman, who also made them pay with an RBI single.

(The Athletic) ‘Barry Bonds-type stuff’: Yordan Alvarez proves unpitchable as Astros take command

The Mariners were done pitching to Yordan Alvarez. After he hit his second go-ahead home run of the series — what eventually proved to be a game-winner — there was no way to justify him seeing another pitch.

It was the Barry Bonds-ification of a superstar slugger happening right before the eyes of a national audience. Alvarez’s two-run opposite-field homer in the sixth inning flipped a one-run deficit into a lead before Houston’s eventual 4-2 win over Seattle.

Elsewhere, the attention turns to the offseason and what moves, if any, the Diamondbacks might be inclined to make.

(USA Today) Nightengale’s Notebook: Aaron Judge is the AL MVP. Who else deserves 2022 MLB awards?

Tons of thoughts in here. Honestly, probably should have been at least two or three different articles. The paragraph of interest to Diamondbacks, however, is where he specifically calls out the Diamondbacks as planning on showcasing, and hopefully trading, Madison Bumgarner after Spring Training next year. That may prove to be a double edged sword, however, as the Diamondbacks probably end up eating his salary anyway, or, possibly worse, Hazen has to throw in a prospect to make it happen.

(Sports Illustrated) Key Offseason Dates for the Diamondbacks and MLB

Jack breaks down the timeline for the offseason. Please refer to this if you start to get impatient as to why Hazen hasn’t done anything yet. He literally can’t.