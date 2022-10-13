 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Playoff Gameday Thread, #6: Roofs. They’re VASTLY over-rated...

A solitary game today in the American League Division Series

By Jim McLennan
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners @ Astros, 12:37 pm, TBS [Astros lead series, 1-0]

Today's Lineups

MARINERS ASTROS
Julio Rodriguez - CF Jose Altuve - 2B
Ty France - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Yordan Alvarez - LF
Mitch Haniger - RF Alex Bregman - 3B
Carlos Santana - DH Kyle Tucker - RF
Dylan Moore - LF Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Cal Raleigh - C Aledmys Diaz - DH
Adam Frazier - 2B Jake Meyers - CF
J.P. Crawford - SS Martin Maldonado - C
Luis Castillo - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

Guardians @ Yankees - postponed [Yankees lead series, 1-0]

Due to a poor weather forecast, this one was postponed earlier this morning. It has been re-scheduled for tomorrow, getting under way before the two NLDS contests.

