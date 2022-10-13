Playoff Gameday Thread, #6: Roofs. They’re VASTLY over-rated...

Mariners @ Astros, 12:37 pm, TBS [Astros lead series, 1-0]
Today's Lineups
|MARINERS
|ASTROS
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Ty France - 1B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Mitch Haniger - RF
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Carlos Santana - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Dylan Moore - LF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Aledmys Diaz - DH
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Jake Meyers - CF
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Luis Castillo - RHP
|Framber Valdez - LHP
Guardians @ Yankees - postponed [Yankees lead series, 1-0]
Due to a poor weather forecast, this one was postponed earlier this morning. It has been re-scheduled for tomorrow, getting under way before the two NLDS contests.
