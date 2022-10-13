Playoff Gameday Thread, #6: Roofs. They’re VASTLY over-rated...

Mariners @ Astros, 12:37 pm, TBS [Astros lead series, 1-0]

Today's Lineups MARINERS ASTROS Julio Rodriguez - CF Jose Altuve - 2B Ty France - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Yordan Alvarez - LF Mitch Haniger - RF Alex Bregman - 3B Carlos Santana - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Dylan Moore - LF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Cal Raleigh - C Aledmys Diaz - DH Adam Frazier - 2B Jake Meyers - CF J.P. Crawford - SS Martin Maldonado - C Luis Castillo - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

Guardians @ Yankees - postponed [Yankees lead series, 1-0]

Due to a poor weather forecast, this one was postponed earlier this morning. It has been re-scheduled for tomorrow, getting under way before the two NLDS contests.