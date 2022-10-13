Snake Bytes 10/13: Division Intervention

Baseball News:

Fans go wild after goose lands on field during Dodgers-Padres game

Dodger Stadium got a visitor from above during Wednesday night’s Game 2 when a goose appeared on the field during the bottom of the eighth inning https://t.co/BaYVPodrna — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2022

Braves’ Kyle Wright dazzles in NLDS start, at top of game

“I think that you’re just never as far (away) as you think you are,” Wright said before taking the mound for Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. “When I was struggling (and) I got to as low as I did, I felt like where I’m at now was forever away. And really it wasn’t.”

Dodgers must figure out Padres bullpen before it’s too late

The Padres’ suddenly immaculate bullpen has stopped the Dodgers cold, and they haven’t figured out what to do about it.

The Dodgers are four for 32 (.125) against the Padres’ bullpen. On Wednesday, three relievers combined to give up no runs and allow four hits over four innings, closing the game with a four-out save from the recently revived Josh Hader. San Diego’s relievers pitched 9 1/3 innings in the first two games of the series and yielded four hits, no runs and four walks while striking out nine.

Inside the Diamondbacks awards for the 2022 season

With the season being over, we can reflect on the Diamondbacks performance in the 2022 season and look at which players contributed the most. The awards in consideration were the Most Valuable Player, Best Hitter, Best Pitcher, Rookie of the Year, Best Reliever, Hitting Prospect, and Pitching Prospect. These are the players who earned those honors.

Chase Field is no longer a hitter’s ballpark

For years Chase Field was known as a good hitters ballpark due to a dry climate at 1000 foot elevation, a great batter’s eye, and a large outfield with angular corners that inflate extra base hits, indeed for many years Chase Field did in fact rate as a good hitters ballpark.

That began to change in 2018 with the installation of the humidor, which tamped down homers and the overall number of hits. The environment changed even further in 2019 with the installation of the turf. The Chase Field grass, both infield and outfield, was previously known as one of the hardest and fastest in Major League Baseball.

D-backs reportedly hoping to trade Madison Bumgarner this Spring

Asked what went wrong this season, Bumgarner told reporters that the year was “a little bit of a grind.”

“I don’t know,” Bumgarner said via AZ Central. “I’m getting older. I’ve thrown a lot of innings. Maybe that’s got something to do with it. I don’t know.”