Snake Bytes: 10/10 - Daddy Gonna Knock You Out

Anyone noticed that the team that won the first game in the play-offs also won the Series? Just saying...

Diamondbacks News

“Now that we’re building some of that talent at the upper levels, moving on to our major league team, we are going to have to look at the trade market probably a little more aggressively in these areas, too,” Hazen said. “That’s another avenue that we’re going to need to pursue.”

Around The MLB

In this wild card series the Padres started to hit. The Mets not really: they got basically blanked by Darvish and Musgrove.

“Obviously, I love him as a pitcher, always have, and that’s the only thing I feel kind of bad about. But it won’t cast anything,” Showalter said. “He’s too good a pitcher, they’re too good a—without getting into a lot of things, the spin rate, different things that I’m sure you’re all aware of. When you see something that jumps out at you. I get a lot of information in the dugout. We certainly weren’t having much luck the way it was going, that’s for sure.” Showalter went on to say that he made the call for the sake of finding a way to help his team, saying he felt it “was best for us right now.”

Mariners-Astros, Guardians-Yankees, Padres-Dodgers and Phillies-Braves.

Across The Pacific

After hitting one homer in six Central League games in his first season as an 18-year-old, Murakami was introduced to the Yoro facility by teammate and former MLB player Norichika Aoki, and has since used a type of bat favored by average hitters.

Murakami had a slight adjustment made to his bat part-way through this season. To move the bat’s center of gravity and sweet spot closer to his body, he had the grip reshaped and the tip hollowed out.

Across The Atlantic

Fortitudo Bologna White Sox defeated Lampi Milano in the final of the Italian Blind Baseball League (LIBCI), 5-1. It’s the second consecutive win for Bologna. They defeated Lampi Milano also in the 2021 final.

Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, will host Team Ukraine for a pair of charity baseball games against the NYPD and FDNY to raise funds to help rebuild sports fields and complexes throughout Ukraine.