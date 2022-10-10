The SnakePit Guide to the Division Series

The structure of the Division Series is different from what has traditionally been the case. While they remain a best of five, it used to be that one league would begin before the other. This time, however, all four start on Tuesday with their Game 1’s. Wednesday then sees Game 2 only in the National League, and the American League get a day off, with the roles reversed on Thursday. The American League plays Game 2, while the National League teams are idle. Both leagues get a day off after Game 2 again, as the series switches to the other location. Games 3 + 4 occur on successive days, and if there’s a Game 5 required, that will follow the day after, back at the original site.

Coverage is, at least, relatively simply. Both the ALDS will be on TBS, while the NLDS are carried on Fox or FS1. Time for all the games will be announced as necessary, but the first couple of contests appear relatively static. The long and the short of it is, tomorrow is the only day we are guaranteed to have four baseball games to watch. October 15th is possible, but that would require both the NLDS running past the minimum three games. The 16th sees Game 5 in the NLDS and Game 4 of the ALDS, so it’s likely one of the series will be done and dusted by that point. Still, baseball! Yay! Let’s look at each of the series.

Guardians @ Yankees

Regular season: Guardians 92 wins, Yankees 99 wins

Odds: Guardians +180, Yankees -210

ex-Diamondbacks: Guardians - Bryan Shaw, Alex Young; Yankees - Tim Locastro, Anthony Banda

The Guardians are coming off a dramatic sweep of the Rays in the wild-card series, despite scoring only three runs and with an OPS of just .472. Unsurprisingly, they have their pitching to thank, with an ERA of 0.38 and a K:BB of 29:6 over 24 innings of work. They may well need something along those lines to prevail against the Yankees, who beat them in five out of six meetings during the regular season, outscoring them by an average of four runs per game. For D-backs fans, sadly, predictions do not have Locastro making the Yankees’ post-season roster at the time of writing this, which would be a shame. If he did even I might have reason to cheer for the Yankees, which would be a novel experience!

Mariners @ Astros

Regular season: Mariners 90 wins, Astros 106 wins

Odds: Mariners +200, Astros -240

ex-Diamondbacks: Mariners - Mitch Haniger, Justin Upton, Jake Lamb, Stephen Souza Jr, Drew Ellis, Stuart Fairchild, Robbie Ray, Matt Koch; Astros - None

Seattle will, at least, get to enjoy a playoff game in front of their home fans, after having beaten the Blue Jays twice in Toronto. They’ll certainly have momentum, having overcome an 8-1 deficit in the second game, along with a less than adequate start from Robbie Ray. But will that be enough to overcome an Astros side who were 16 games better in the regular season, and took 12 of the 19 contests between the two sides? In particular, Houston won six of the last seven meetings, though the two sides haven’t seen each other since the end of July. It’s hard to see the Mariners prevailing, and in fact, I would not be surprised if the first post-season game in Seattle since 2001, also marks the end of their season.

Phillies @ Braves

Regular season: Phillies 87 wins, Braves 101 wins

Odds: Phillies +170, Braves -195

ex-Diamondbacks: Phillies - Didi Gregorius, Chris Devenski; Braves - Dansby Swanson, Phil Gosselin, Silvino Bracho

I kinda want the Braves to win, purely so I can entertain the idea of Gosselin getting a World Series ring. Ok, he was dealt to the Angels in July, but I was actually surprised to find he was still playing, six years after appearing in 122 games for the 2016 Diamondbacks. Which tells you a good deal about the 2016 Diamondbacks, I feel. The Phillies derailed one of the main post-season narratives, ending Albert Pujols’ career - though at least he did get two hits, unlike certain 0-for-7 with four strikeouts players. It’s the first time since 2010 that the Phillies have won a post-season series, and the 13 scoreless innings they got from starters Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are a good part of why.

Padres @ Dodgers

Regular season: Padres (89), Dodgers (111)

Odds: Padres +190, Dodgers -220

ex-Diamondbacks: Padres - Brandon Drury, Sergio Alcantara; Dodgers - Jake Lamb, Reyes Moronta, Daniel Hudson

The only one of the wild-card series to require a deciding game, giving the Padres one less day of rest, and also requiring a cross-country trip, to face the team with the most regular-season wins in the National League for 116 years. Good luck with that. Still, as we saw last year, no team is invulnerable, and the shorter series of the Division Series is one that offers a greater chance of shocks. Hell, the D-backs came a Ginkel away from winning three straight games in Dodger Stadium, so if we can do that, anyone can! That said, the Padres fared miserably against the Dodgers, winning just five of the nineteen games. I’m already looking at the Braves to take out the Dodgers in the NLCS.

