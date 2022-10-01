Snake Bytes: 10/1 - Fake October Baseball Begins

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 4, San Francisco 10

Merrill Kelly’s quest for 200 IP took a hit last night. The right-hander was chased from the game after giving up eight runs in only 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Jake McCarthy had another multi-hit night, going 3-for-5 with a stolen base.

Kelly Struggles, 200 Still in Sight

Merrill Kelly’s HR rate is regressing hard. The right-hander was tagged for three more long balls last night.

Kelly Struggles in Blowout Loss

Usually, one would like the odds of Arizona winning the game if they score four runs in a Merrill Kelly start. Alas, last night, Merrill Kelly did not have his good stuff. The Giants chased him from the game early and the offense simply could not do enough to get back into the game after Kelly surrendered seven runs in the first two innings.

Brandon Pfaadt, Minor League Pitcher of the Year

The Diamondbacks’ top pitching prospect took the minors by storm, becoming the first minor league pitcher since 2011 to record a 200-strikeout season.

Reno Aces Claim PCL Crown

Led by Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, the Reno Aces secured their second title in team history. The hard-throwing righty allowed only two runs through five innings. He was followed by Tyler Holton, Mitchell Stumpo, and JB Wendelken, who combined to toss four shutout innings for the champion Aces.

Congratulations, Reno Aces!

Ranking the Diamondbacks Position Player Arms

Just where do Arizona’s position players stack up in the new Statcast metric?

Other Baseball News

Mariners Punch Postseason Ticket

The last time Seattle was in the postseason, they won a record 116 games before being eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALCS, who would then go on to lose to the Diamondbacks in seven in the World Series. While the Yankees may once again bounce the Mariners from the postseason this year, the Diamondbacks are not in a position to spoil it all for either of them.

Postseason Bracket Watch

How is the expanded MLB postseason shaping up? With no game 163 available, what tiebreakers might come into play?

Jacob deGrom Leaves Game with Blister

Hopefully, deGrom will be good and ready for the playoffs. New York needs him if they are going to make a deep run in the postseason.

Atlanta Spoils Alvarez’s Debut

Baseball’s overall #1 prospect made his debut for the New York Mets by batting seventh and serving as the DH on Friday night. While he was held hitless, the Atlanta Braves slugged three home runs off of Jacob deGrom to secure the victory. The win now give Atlanta a share of first place in the NL East.