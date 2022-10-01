PYW’s 2022: The Finale

Well everyone, its all been building to this! After 24 weeks of competition, this week we will name our 2022 PYW’s champion! But before we do that, we first need our second half finalist! For our final prompt of the season, I asked you the best way the City of St. Louis could honor the newest member of the 700 HR Club, Albert Pujols. In third place, we have a tie between gzimmerm and SpencerO’Gara with two recs each!

That wheelchair is going to need a lot of handles...

Personally, I hope they make Yadi wait a season, but to show the mother****** that he can’t always call the balls and strikes, but maybe I’m biased :-)

In second place, we find Jack Sommers with 3 recs!

All children registered at this center are miraculously born -5 years old!

And finally, in first place, we have NikT77 with four recs!

For the last time this season, let’s take a look at the standings and name our second half finalist.

Standings Players Recs Players Recs NikT77 31 Jack Sommers 25 gzimmerm 23 Diamondhacks 17 MrRbi17 15 Xerostomia 15 SpencerSpice 11 Kilnborn 9 GuruB 5 Heath Klein 4 FatElvis04 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

With his first place finish this week, NikT77 claims the final spot in the championship! Nik placed on the podium seven times in the last nine weeks of the season, easily walking away with a finalist position.

What happens now? Well, you’re going to vote. I will give you each contestants top three rec’d posts from their respective halves. You will weigh there merits, qualities, and other factors, and, in the poll at the bottom of the page, vote for who you believe deserves the hallowed title of Pit Your Wits Champion! This is a prestigious award, and deserves your utmost care and discretion. Choose wisely!

Jack Sommers - First Half Finalist

Week 2 — Come up with a new giveaway to replace bobbleheads for the 2022 season

Week 3 — What is one improvement you would make to Chase Field tomorrow if you had the keys to the ballpark?

Week 12 — come up with an OFF THE CHAIN signature dish for Guy’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar that will take everyone straight to FLAVORTOWN!

NikT77 — Second Half Finalist

Week 18 — What important phone call was Rodolfo Castro waiting for when he lost his cell phone running the bases

Week 20 — add one unwritten rule to the necronomicon that houses these mythic laws that govern our favorite sport

Week 22 — Choose one Diamondback and tell us what they will spend their offseason doing

Jack and Nik have done their part. Now it’s all up to you, the voting population. In the poll below, choose who you believe had the best showing between the two in their respective, winning halves of PYW’s 2022. Go!