2021 Most Valuable Player: Merrill Kelly

It was another broad selection of responses, but in the end, Merrill Kelly prevailed, despite getting just 33% of the votes. This probably counts as a bit of a surprise - personally, I was expecting Ketel Marte to prevail. But I think perhaps the fact that none of the position players appeared even a hundred times for the Diamondbacks this year, may have hampered their chances. There was also a significant amount of vote splitting. While no-one got more than one-third of the votes, none of the five candidates (including the nuclear option of “No award”) got less than 14% either.

This does present me with something of a dilemma. I have previously written about Kelly, when he won the ‘Pitcher of the Year’ award, earlier in the ‘Pitties. I also don’t want to write too much about him, since his player review is still due to come. Michael will be covering him in due course (is Kelly #1, befitting his MVP status? Well, you’ll just have to wait and see...). So I think I’ll just refer you to the earlier piece linked above, and get on with the rest of my day. Here’s the full list of SnakePit awards this year:

With the lockout still showing no signs of reaching an end, I’m going to have to find something else to fuel the relentless demand of the SnakePit machine for content. :) I’ve actually got an idea for something with a similar structure (open thread, nominations/ballot, and winner), so tune in on Wednesday for that!