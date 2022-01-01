Arizona Diamondbacks January confidence poll

November results

The post-season ended on a high note, with the not-Dodgers taking home the World Series, thereby conclusively proving that 2021 was, indeed, a better year than 2020. This appears to have been reflected in a slight uptick in D-backs confidence, in the absence of any significant moves during October. We did pick up Edwin Uceta off waivers from the Dodgers, but the option decisions, etc. didn’t happen until a few days into November, so may not have been fully reflected in these votes.

However, I do want to mention the other poll, where we asked when the MLB season would start. There was general optimism the lockout would not have too much of an impact, with the great majority (71%) either saying on time or before the end of April. I’m going to repeat that poll below, now we are a month into the lockout without apparent progress, and see if the situation remains the same. Anyway, here are the confidence votes from the start of November.

45% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

16% - 2

13% - 3

13% - 4

7% - 5

3% - 6

1% - 7

0% - 8

1% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

It is perhaps notable that we now have a minority of votes in the “1” category, down from 59% at the start of October. Maybe the saying that any baseball is better than no baseball, does not hold true in this case? Although the Diamondbacks were above .500 for the month of October, as they skillfully avoided the #1 pick in the draft next year, and only one team had a better record... But there is still only 5% voting higher than a “5”, and that inevitably leads to the average confidence being capped. It did tick up slightly, going from 2.15 to 2.41, but that’s still the lowest November figure in our poll history.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

January poll

Yeah, December got itself locked out. :) But we’re back now, and as mentioned above, you first get to tell us when you think the 2022 season will start. Especially if your opinion has changed since early November, please tell us why in the comments.

Poll The 2022 MLB season will start On time

Delayed, but in April

In May

In June

In the second half

Not at all vote view results 33% On time (3 votes)

33% Delayed, but in April (3 votes)

22% In May (2 votes)

0% In June (0 votes)

11% In the second half (1 vote)

0% Not at all (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Since we last checked in, there has been at least some roster movement. The options on Tyler Clippard and Kole Calhoun were declined, and every contract eligible player except for Taylor Clarke was retained. But the most surprising move was likely the signing of a genuine free-agent closer in Mark Melancon. Anyone remember the last time the D-backs did that? It certainly does not suggest the team intends to tank in 2022. But how does that, and the other moves, affect your confidence?

The regular confidence poll is below, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the January poll.