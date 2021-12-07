D-BACKS WELCOME HOME CHRIS GARAGIOLA TO RADIO BROADCAST TEAM

FROM THE DIAMONDBACKS NEWS RELEASE

The Arizona Diamondbacks welcome home Chris Garagiola as the newest member of the radio broadcast team alongside Greg Schulte and Tom Candiotti. Garagiola will serve as the pre- and postgame show host and secondary play-by-play announcer for the team’s radio broadcasts on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and the Arizona Diamondbacks Radio Network.

Derrick Hall/D-backs President & CEO:

“Chris is an exciting, up-and-coming, classic voice with a unique perspective on the game. It is a thrill to bring home a native Phoenician and original D-backs fan to tell stories about his childhood team. We are excited for our fans to hear Chris working alongside Greg and Tom.”

Chris Garagiola Bio

· Native of Scottdale, Ariz.

· Third generation of Garagiola to work for the D-backs, second on the broadcast team, along with his grandfather Joe Garagiola Sr., who spent 15 seasons on D-backs broadcasts, and his father, Joe Garagiola Jr., who was the D-backs’ original General Manager from 1995-2005 and returned to the organization in Dec. 2018.

· Spent 4 seasons with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos, most recently as the lead broadcaster in 2019 (Twins affiliate) and ’21 (Marlins affiliate)…served as the No. 2 broadcaster in 2017-18 (Reds affiliate).

· In 2021, hosted “Wahoo Weekly” on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM, an hour-long segment focused on the Wahoos, the Double-A South, a manager’s phone-in interview and more.

· In 2019, ’21, was the lead television analyst for Cox Sports Television’s baseball coverage of the Blue Wahoos and their Cox Diamond Invitational.

· Radio broadcaster for the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League in the Winter of 2017.

· Interned with the Reds (2016) and MLB Network (2014).

· Began his broadcasting career at Trinity University (San Antonio, Texas) on the university’s local news show, serving as a sports anchor in 2013 and co-anchor in 2014-15.

· Is a 2015 graduate of Trinity University with a bachelor’s degree in Communication with a focus on Broadcast Journalism…as a senior, was a founding member of the “Tiger Network,” the university’s first sports broadcasting service dedicated to covering nearly all of the men’s and women’s athletic programs…also broadcasted the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournaments in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and baseball.

