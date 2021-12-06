Snake Bytes: 12/06 - Something to Byte

Diamondbacks News

Money is my mentor too. Oh wait, it’s different Money: Don Money. The former MLB player is Kennedy’s grandfather.

The Miami Marlins’ farm system is ranked 3rd by MLB Pipeline. Their top 100 prospects are Kahlil Watson, SS (No. 28); Edward Cabrera, RHP (No. 30); Max Meyer, RHP (No. 31); Sixto Sánchez, RHP (No. 45); J.J. Bleday, OF (No. 77); Jake Eder, LHP (No. 82). Several of their best farmhands should arrive in the big leagues over the next couple of years, with a second wave led by Watson, Mack, and pitchers Eury Perez and Dax Fulton coming behind them.

For those of you who come here to ask:

March-June 2021: IL placements and optioning.

July 11, 2021: Reno Aces placed RHP Jon Duplantier on the 7-day injured list.

July 27, 2021: Arizona Diamondbacks released RHP Jon Duplantier.

July 31, 2021: Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent RHP Jon Duplantier to a minor league contract.

August 4, 2021: RHP Jon Duplantier assigned to ACL D-backs.

November 5, 2021: ACL D-backs activated RHP Jon Duplantier from the 60-day injured list.

November 7, 2021: RHP Jon Duplantier elected free agency.

December 3, 2021: San Francisco Giants signed free agent RHP Jon Duplantier to a minor league contract.

Minor league transactions update

Across The Pacific

Kevin Cron is the second former D-Back to head to the KBO and will presumably wear the No. 27 shirt that the Landers have set aside for future foreign position players in honor of retired Canadian powerhouse, and former Diamondback, Jamie Romak.

Cron spent the 2021 campaign with the Hiroshima Carp in the NPB, slumping to a .231/.270/.431 line over 137 plate appearances.