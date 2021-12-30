SnakePit Hall of Fame 2022 ballot

Previous SnakePit Hall of Fame Inductees

The rules

We began with the same ballot as the Hall of Fame in 2015, and have proceeded from there on. The same 75% super-majority is required for election, and players are removed from the future ballot on election here, regardless of whether or not they made it into the “real” Hall of Fame. So far, the SnakePit electorate has been in fairly close agreement with the BBWAA, with timing the main variation. I think the two current differences are Mike Mussina, who has not been elected here (and is in year 9 this time around), but went into Cooperstown in 2019, while Curt Schilling was inducted by us as part of the class of 2017, and was last heard wanting to be taken off the BBWAA ballot.

Off the SnakePit ballot from last year go Jason Giambi, J.J. Putz, Shane Victorino. LaTroy Hawkins and Michael Cuddyer, who failed to reach the 5% threshold from our voters. This year’s list has been adjusted for the electees and non-electees mentioned above, along with adding the following new arrivals.

Alex Rodriguez

David Ortiz

Mark Teixeira

Jimmy Rollins

Carl Crawford

Jake Peavy

Justin Morneau

Prince Fielder

Joe Nathan

Tim Lincecum

Jonathan Papelbon

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Howard

This will be Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens’s final appearance on the SnakePit ballot, as it is for the Cooperstown crew. It would take a significant surge for them to make it here, both sitting below 40% in the 2021 voting. On that basis, with many on the SnakePit appearing to take a stern view of PED users, it seems likely that A-Rod will have an uphill struggle to be elected, despite very good career numbers. David Ortiz would seem to have the best shot at becoming a first-ballot SnakePit Hall of Famer. But that may also depend on how you feel about the DH, a position where Ortiz got close to 90% of his career plate appearances...

To prevent potential ballot-box stuffing, voting is open only to registered AZ SnakePit users - forms without a valid username filled in will be rejected [however, since you can join by clicking on a link and filling in a form, it’s not exactly an onerous requirement!]. I reserve the right to publish your ballot, with or without your name attached, depending on how amusing it is. However, feel free to announce your ballot and explain it in the comments. You can select as many candidates as you want: there’s no “10 maximum” as on the real thing. Voting is open through Jan 25: the BBWAA will announce their results the following day, and we’ll follow suit shortly thereafter. I will filter out multiple votes too, so you know!

The form is below, and the eligible names are randomized for each submission: here’s a link if you’re on mobile or are otherwise finding the form griefsome.