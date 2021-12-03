2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Reviews: #41 Brett de Geus

Rating : 2.81

: 2.81 Age : 24

: 24 2021 Stats : 50 IP, 62 H, 47 R, 42 ER, 6 HR, 25 BB, 41 SO, 7.56 ERA/58 ERA+

: 50 IP, 62 H, 47 R, 42 ER, 6 HR, 25 BB, 41 SO, 7.56 ERA/58 ERA+ 2021 Earnings : Pre-arbitration.

: Pre-arbitration. 2022 Status: Optioned to Reno in November.

A 33rd rounder of the 2017 MLB Draft, de Geus was drafted out of Cabrillo College in California where he went 9-3 as a Sophomore with a 1.94 ERA. After signing with the Dodgers, a heart issue caused him to miss the 2017 season and in 2018 the time off showed, as he came out flat in his Rookie league debut, starting 14 games with a 7.26 ERA. That didn’t stop the Dodgers from promoting him in 2019, as he was outstanding across both levels after a move to the bullpen, with a 2.35 ERA in A-ball, and a 1.16 ERA in High-A. The sudden change in performance came from a large velocity spike, he sat mid-90’s and topped at 98mph in the bullpen, and that performance drew the eyes of Rangers scouts.

Entering the 2021 season, Brett was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, the baby brother of the Rule 4 Draft which allows teams with 40-man roster spots to pick players meeting certain roster time requirements. D-backs fans are quite aware of this yearly draft, as Dan Uggla is one of the biggest names to capitalize on a new environment with the Marlins. The Rangers selected Brett 2nd overall, and after a 4.05 ERA in Spring Training, he made the MLB roster.

Making the team is one thing, but performing up to the expectations of an MLB player is another. Brett struggled in his time with the Rangers, giving up multiple runs in 8 of his 19 appearances for the team, and was subsequently DFA’d, giving any team the opportunity to pick him up. The D-backs - with a 22-56 record and hurting for bullpen help of any kind - took the opportunity to take a chance and claimed the player, which saw Brett strike out 2 in his debut 8th inning appearance against the Padres.

He was good in July, appearing in eleven games with a 4.00 ERA but the wheels fell off in August with an ERA over 10 across ten games. September was better, an ERA of 8.44 as 10 is more than 8, but it was apparent Brett de Geus was sticking on the roster for future reasons rather than present ones.

2022 outlook

With his remaining on an MLB roster for the entire year, the D-backs successfully acquired his rights, but with the acquisition of Jordan Luplow, the team designated him for assignment and with this year’s version of the Rule 5 Draft causing teams to protect their own players, de Geus was assigned to Triple-A Reno.

Brett de Geus at this point in his career isn’t an MLB pitcher, but there’s still time for him to become one. His career has been up and down, complete with changing teams three times and a COVID stoppage. Until Brett can stay in one place, working with one set of coaches and trainers, he will never realize his potential and continue to show glimpses of what he’s able to accomplish. The bones are there, as not everyone has a 94mph fastball and the ability to induce groundballs, but let’s hope he continues to prove he belongs on this team going forward. We probably won’t see de Geus in 2022 in Sedona Red, but if we do, I hope it’s because he’s earned the right to do so through performance.