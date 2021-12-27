Snake Bytes: 12/27 - Thirsty

Diamondbacks News

“The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at Chase Field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with synthetic grass. [...] The Phoenix-based major league baseball team thought it would save 2 million gallons a year. In the first season, the savings were closer to 4.5 million gallons, which is roughly the annual water usage of 49 households in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.”

49 households...either the D-Backs don’t use much water or you guys use too much.

Around The MLB

Most prominent forerunner of the legal challenge have been the former Staten Island Yankees, the short season team of the New York Yankees, that announced early that it would ceade operations and sue the MLB.

Across The Pacific

The KIA Tigers have signed former Diamondback Socrates Brito to a one-year $600K contract. Brito played with the Yankees Triple A team last season and played 3 seasons for the Diamondbacks, from 2015 to 2018, appearing in 82 games with a 49 OPS+.

Not really notable though.