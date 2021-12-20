Snake Bytes: 12/20 - 10 million Buck

Diamondbacks News
[Arizona Sports] Arizona Diamondbacks announce changes to baseball operations staff
Most notable hire was the signing of Jason McLeod. The analytics department has McAfee, the ordinary fans have McDonald’s, the data savvy fans have McLennan and now the players will have McLeod. Scotland might not have gained independence (on the contrary: they always give it away without a fight), but at least they’ll have invaded the Arizona Diamondbacks.
[Arizona Sports] The Athletic gives D-backs ‘C’ grade for offseason moves
Could be worse, could be better. D-Backs going nowhere.
Around The MLB
[mlb.com] 2022’s Top 100 Draft prospects
“If you like hitting, the 2022 Draft Class will be the one for you”, writes Jonathan Mayo.
[CBS Sports] MLB’s top 20 prospects for 2022
D-Backs’ Alex Thomas ranks #16 according to CBS, who mention that the Diamondbacks like to take undersized outfielders. But the power and defense have the press outlet say “he should become the Diamondbacks’ starting center fielder as early as this spring”.
[ESPN] In Buck Showalter, New York Mets have found a win-now manager for a win-now team
Cohen, Alderson, Eppler and Showalter. Being a Mets’ front office employee should be one of the most interesting jobs in 2022.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Yankees, Ender Inciarte Agree To Minor League Deal
The once laureated golden glove outfielder joins Tim Locastro as another non-hitting outfielder in Yankee Stadium.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Latest On Oakland’s Stadium Situation
An environmental report on the stadium plans was released, which launches the next steps of the city’s Planning Commission to review the report and vote whether to recommend approval, with that vote coming on January 19. Then City Council will decide about whether to approve the project or not in February.
[CBS Sports] Athletics nearing managerial hire
The A’s are the only team in the MLB without a manager after the Mets’ hiring of Showalter. It is said one of the following six will become Oakland’s manager for the 2022 season:
- Darren Bush, A’s hitting coach
- Joe Espada, Astros bench coach
- Marcus Jensen, A’s bullpen coach
- Mark Kotsay, A’s third base coach
- Matt Quatraro, Rays bench coach
- Will Venable, Red Sox bench coach
