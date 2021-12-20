Snake Bytes: 12/20 - 10 million Buck

Diamondbacks News

Most notable hire was the signing of Jason McLeod. The analytics department has McAfee, the ordinary fans have McDonald’s, the data savvy fans have McLennan and now the players will have McLeod. Scotland might not have gained independence (on the contrary: they always give it away without a fight), but at least they’ll have invaded the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Could be worse, could be better. D-Backs going nowhere.

Around The MLB

“If you like hitting, the 2022 Draft Class will be the one for you”, writes Jonathan Mayo.

D-Backs’ Alex Thomas ranks #16 according to CBS, who mention that the Diamondbacks like to take undersized outfielders. But the power and defense have the press outlet say “he should become the Diamondbacks’ starting center fielder as early as this spring”.

Cohen, Alderson, Eppler and Showalter. Being a Mets’ front office employee should be one of the most interesting jobs in 2022.

The once laureated golden glove outfielder joins Tim Locastro as another non-hitting outfielder in Yankee Stadium.

An environmental report on the stadium plans was released, which launches the next steps of the city’s Planning Commission to review the report and vote whether to recommend approval, with that vote coming on January 19. Then City Council will decide about whether to approve the project or not in February.

The A’s are the only team in the MLB without a manager after the Mets’ hiring of Showalter. It is said one of the following six will become Oakland’s manager for the 2022 season: