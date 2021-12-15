2021 Unsung Hero of the Year: Nominations open

This will be brief, since I’m not even going to provide a potential list of possible candidates here, because that would go against the spirit of this award. For it’s intended to honor the person (player or coach, I guess) whose contribution has been most overlooked in 2021, who has done most without recognition. What I will do, however, is post the list of previous winners in this category, so you can get an idea of the kind of people we’re looking for.

2020: Tim Locastro

2019: Alex Young

2018: Clay Buchholz

2017: Zack Godlley

2016: Chris Owings

2015: David Peralta

2014: Evan Marshall

2013: Josh Collmenter

2012: Brad Ziegler

2011: Ryan Roberts

2010: Stephen Drew

2009: Ryan Roberts

2008: Conor Jackson

2007: Chris Snyder

I’ll leave it at that. Over to you for your nominations! “No award” is a possibility. But, no, you cannot nominate yourself for suffering through watching the on-field product. :)

As usual, we need to narrow the candidates down to five or thereabouts, for the final poll. This will be done largely on the basis of recs in the comments, though the decision of the judging committee i.e. me, will be final in this regard. Just identify the player in the subject line, and make your case in the body of the comment. If you agree with a choice already made, give it a rec. If you don’t see your choice, post a new comment. I will delete subsequent top-level comments about the same game. Poll to follow on Friday!