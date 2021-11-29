Snake Bytes: 11/29 - Flea Agency Market

Diamondbacks News
[MLB Trade Rumors] Rangers To Sign Kole Calhoun
If there is no D-Backs news, than let us share news on someone that was until very recently a D-Back: Arizona-native Kole Calhoun reportedly receives a one-year, $5.2MM contract, from the Texas Rangers with a club option on 2023. The D-Backs had a $9MM club option for this year, but bought that one out for $2MM.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Super Two Status Set At 2.116 Years Of Service
#Dbacks pitchers Zac Gallen (2.100) and Taylor Clarke (2.106) just miss. https://t.co/8aoHQUQp94— Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) November 27, 2021
It means they will NOT be eligible for salary arbitration yet.
Around The MLB
[MLB Trade Rumors] In the first 5 years of his 11-year, $182MM contract, Wander Franco gets only 19% of it
The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to trade Franco away within 5 years from now:
In terms of financial breakdown, Franco will receive a $5MM bonus right off the bat. The shortstop will earn $1MM in 2022, $2MM in both 2023 and 2024, $8MM in 2025, $15MM in 2016, $22MM in 2027, and then $25MM in each of the 2028-32 seasons.
Notable free agent signings last weekend:
- Texas Rangers to sign former Rockie Jon Gray (4 yrs/$56MM).
- Toronto Blue Jays to sign former Giant Kevin Gausman (5 yrs/$110MM).
- Texas Rangers to sign former Blue Jay Marcus Semien (7 yrs/$175MM).
- Tampa Bay Rays to sign Corey Kluber (1 yr/$8MM - $13MM).
- Miami Marlins to sign Avisail Garcia (4yrs/$53MM).
- Houston Astros to sign Phillies’ closer Hector Neris (2yrs/$17MM)
- Los Angeles Angels to sign two-way reliever Michael Lorenzen for their starting rotation (1yr/$7MM).
Other notable roster mutations last weekend:
- Padres off-load Adam Frazier and his salary to the Seattle Mariners.
- Byron Buxton signs extension with Minnesota Twins (7 yrs/$100MM)
Notable Monday morning rumours:
- New York Mets front-runners to sign Max Scherzer to record-high AAV ($42MM)
- Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants interested in signing Robbie Ray
Across The Pacific
[Japan] Tokyo Yakult Swallows claim 1st championship in 20 years
The Swallows won the best-of-seven series 4-2 to become the first Nippon Professional Baseball winner from the CL since 2012. This was the first time in history that two last-place teams the previous year played each other in the Series.
A couple of days earlier former Diamondback Adam Jones had kept opponent Orix Buffaloes alive in game 5 with a pinch-hit 9th inning homer while former Samurai D-Back Yoshi Hirano notched the save.
Across The Wall
[Mexico] Union Laguna Algodoneros manager Omar Malave commits suicide
Daughter Omarling Malave took to Twitter to verify that her father had taken his own life last Monday at his Dunedin, Florida home: “For everyone who wants to know what happened. He killed himself. This is the truth that I will not hold back because mental health is very important. It can happen to anyone! Even someone like Omar Malavé. Never in a million years would I think my dad would do this, but he did.”
Across The Atlantic
[Europe] First Annual Euro Baseball Winter League Wraps Up
The first annual Euro Baseball Winter League (EBWL) in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain, concluded on Sunday. The week-long event brought together 48 young athletes from seven countries. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia, and Spain were all represented, with the players divided into three squads: the Blue Lions, the Red Bulls and the Golden Stars. The Golden Stars were the eventual winners.
