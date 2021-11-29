Snake Bytes: 11/29 - Flea Agency Market

Diamondbacks News

If there is no D-Backs news, than let us share news on someone that was until very recently a D-Back: Arizona-native Kole Calhoun reportedly receives a one-year, $5.2MM contract, from the Texas Rangers with a club option on 2023. The D-Backs had a $9MM club option for this year, but bought that one out for $2MM.

#Dbacks pitchers Zac Gallen (2.100) and Taylor Clarke (2.106) just miss. https://t.co/8aoHQUQp94 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) November 27, 2021

It means they will NOT be eligible for salary arbitration yet.

Around The MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to trade Franco away within 5 years from now:

In terms of financial breakdown, Franco will receive a $5MM bonus right off the bat. The shortstop will earn $1MM in 2022, $2MM in both 2023 and 2024, $8MM in 2025, $15MM in 2016, $22MM in 2027, and then $25MM in each of the 2028-32 seasons.

Notable free agent signings last weekend:

Other notable roster mutations last weekend:

Notable Monday morning rumours:

Across The Pacific

The Swallows won the best-of-seven series 4-2 to become the first Nippon Professional Baseball winner from the CL since 2012. This was the first time in history that two last-place teams the previous year played each other in the Series.

A couple of days earlier former Diamondback Adam Jones had kept opponent Orix Buffaloes alive in game 5 with a pinch-hit 9th inning homer while former Samurai D-Back Yoshi Hirano notched the save.

Across The Wall

Daughter Omarling Malave took to Twitter to verify that her father had taken his own life last Monday at his Dunedin, Florida home: “For everyone who wants to know what happened. He killed himself. This is the truth that I will not hold back because mental health is very important. It can happen to anyone! Even someone like Omar Malavé. Never in a million years would I think my dad would do this, but he did.”

Across The Atlantic

The first annual Euro Baseball Winter League (EBWL) in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain, concluded on Sunday. The week-long event brought together 48 young athletes from seven countries. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia, and Spain were all represented, with the players divided into three squads: the Blue Lions, the Red Bulls and the Golden Stars. The Golden Stars were the eventual winners.