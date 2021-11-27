Snake Bytes: 11/27 - Diamondbacks Make a Trade, Mets Buy a Roster

Arizona, Tampa Make a Deal

As reported here by the Pit’s Jack Sommers, the Diamondbacks sent non-prospect middle infielder Ronny Simon to the Tamp Bay Rays in exchange for platoon righty OF/1B Jordan Luplow. While it remains to be seen just how the Diamondbacks will deploy Luplow in the outfield, his ability to capably man first base while hitting lefties much better than Christian Walker seems to all but guarantee that Walker will be non-tendered by Tuesday’s accelerated deadline.

Mets Add Three

The New York Mets might just get all of their offseason shopping done before the lockout arrives next week. The Mets added three position player regulars to their roster yesterday, signing two of them on short-term deals that should be easy to recover from and that will not block the considerable talent they have coming up. Old friend Eduard Escobar signed for what some believe was a slightly over-market 2-yr/$20 MM contract. The Mets then added Mark Canha to an under-market deal of 2-yr/$26.5 MM. Finally, they topped off yesterday’s shopping spree by inking Starling Marte to a very hefty 4-yr/$78 MM pact. Good on Marte for cashing in I guess.

Red Sox Sign Michael Wacha

The Red Sox have decided to take a flier on Michael Wacha, one of MLB’s worst primary starters in 2021. The deal is a one-year deal worth $7 million, also known as the cost of Arizona’s entire bullpen (and then some right now).

Looking at Greinke’s Free Agency

With Max Scherzer having crossed the threshold in 2021, Zack Greinke is the closest pitcher in all of baseball to reaching the 3,000 strikeout mark. Will he sign another short-term deal that gives him the opportunity to cross the line?